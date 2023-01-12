Apple MacBook in 2024 will work on OLED Panels from Samsung

What would you think if you got a new MacBook with an all-new OLED display built in? Isn’t it great? Well, it appears that Apple intends to include a new OLED display in future upgrades to its existing Apple MacBooks.

Can we finally say goodbye to aging MacBooks with LCDs? Yes, the days of LCD panels are numbered, and soon, just as in smartphones, you will be able to enjoy deep dark, and true contrast colors with Apple MacBooks’ new OLED displays.

Apple MacBooks with OLED Panels to launch in 2024

If you’re wondering whether this leak is legitimate or whether it can be believed, look no further. Then you should know that Ming-Chi Kuo made this leak public through Twitter.

For those who are unaware, Ming-Chi Kuo has been recognized for delivering the greatest and most trustworthy leaks regarding what the forthcoming goods, particularly those from Apple, would likely include for many years. In reality, his predictions concerning Apple’s iPhone 14 series, MacBooks, and iPads in 2022 were correct.

We might conclude from this that the leak concerning MacBooks with OLED displays may also become a reality. If you’re convinced, let’s take a closer look at the leaks.

According to a new Twitter tweet by Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will be transitioning to add support for OLED panels over their in-house developed mini-LED Apple displays.

Compared to mini-LED, laptops that use OLEDs have the advantage of being thinner and lighter and offering more diverse form factor design options, like folding, so it has caused Apple to plan to ship the OLED MacBook by the end of 2024 at the earliest. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 11, 2023

You’re probably wondering, why not mini-LED panels for Apple Macbooks?

Again, Ming Chi-Kuo noted that Apple will benefit from employing OLED panels over mini-LED displays since the OLED panels will be much thinner and can be utilized in folding gadgets, so does this point to a foldable MacBook?

Does it mean that the MacBook with a folding screen will be launched? That is something that will have to wait a little longer.

Samsung benefited from Apple MacBooks OLED Panels

When it comes to developing OLED panels, Samsung has been one of the main producers, bringing some excellent and high-quality displays.

In truth, Apple has been one of Samsung’s regular customers for whom they have supplied panels. In addition to Samsung, Apple was reliant on LG for display supplies.

Apple developed its miniLED display to lessen its reliance on the supply chain, but by 2024, Apple will be mostly reliant on Samsung for OLED screens for the MacBook.

There is no word on whether the corporation is working on developing its in-house OLED panels. However, we will notify you as soon as a new update is verified.