Apple Macs in 2025 will come with Touch Screens, says reports

Hello there, techies. It’s another day, and we have another fresh leak for you to check out.

So, how would you feel if you bought an Apple gadget with a touchscreen? Not with the iPhones! But what if you could obtain an Apple flagship desktop computer, the Apple Mac, with a touch screen?

Isn’t that a massive, broad touch screen? It’s no longer a hypothesis, but it’s been rumored that Apple has been working on developing and releasing a Mac computer with a fully functional touch screen.

Of course, Apple has not acknowledged anything, but the leaks stories have been published by Bloomberg, a popular Apple tipster publication.

Apple Macs in 2025 will come with Touchscreen panels

Many of you are already aware of this since there have been several updates regarding what Apple has planned for future technology.

You might be wondering if this will affect the pricing of Macs. As Apple Macs are currently marketed at a premium price, would the touchscreen panel raise the overall price of Macs?

To answer this question, if you have been following Apple’s approach, you may have seen that new technology is always added to the top-end edition. Let us clarify with an example.

Even though we saw the iPhone 14 series make its way to market, the most emphasized feature during the launch event was the new Display Island notch, wasn’t it? Guess what happened next? Only the top-tier Apple iPhone Pro models supported Display Island, while other non-pro iPhones relied on the standard notch display.

Adding to this assumption, if you have been following the leaks, there are already leaks claiming that the next iPhone, yep, the iPhones in 2023, will include the same old Display Island, but it will be introduced to all models. We’ve previously written an in-depth piece on it.

As a result, we may conclude that only the top-tier edition of the Mac range, most likely the Pro variant, will enable Touchscreen.

So, if you want to experience the sensation of that touchscreen, you’ll have to pay extra money. However, it will be about two years before we see Macs with touchscreens. As of today, we can state that Apple’s timeline has received some significant enhancements.

Apple Macs Touchscreen FAQs

Does Apple have a touchscreen?

If we talk about computers, you can find the touchscreen tech used in the Apple-made Touch Bar on the top-end Macbook lineup. If we talk about Macs, there is no support for the touchscreen on any Mac still date.

Will there be a MacBook with a touchscreen?

As of now, there is no update about whether will we see a MacBook with a touchscreen but because Apple is thinking to make touchscreen Macs, we can say that even the MacBooks can get the support for touchscreen panels. However, we will wait a little more to see what has Apple planned for its entire product launch timeline.