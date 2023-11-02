Apple may make iPhone 17 In India: Is it a major development for India?

Kuo also says that Apple is aiming to increase the proportion of iPhones manufactured in India to 20–25% by 2024. This is up from the current 12-14%.

Apple has been ramping up its production capacity in India in recent months. In October 2022, the company added Tata Electronics as an assembler. Tata Electronics took over Wistron’s production lines, making it the first Indian company to be part of Apple’s supply chain.

Why is Apple moving production to India ?

There are several reasons why Apple may be moving production of the iPhone 17 to India. Let us discuss the possible reasons for Apple’s production movement:

Apple has been attempting to diversify its supply chain in recent years in order to minimise its reliance on China. This is owing to a number of variables, including the ongoing trade war between the United States and China, as well as the danger of production disruptions due to COVID-19 lockdowns. To capitalise on India’s expanding manufacturing sector: India has a huge and expanding manufacturing sector, with a competent workforce and relatively inexpensive labour costs. This makes it an appealing destination for corporations like Apple looking to build their products at a low cost.

To address India’s expanding demand for iPhones: India is one of the world’s fastest-growing smartphone markets. By manufacturing iPhones locally, Apple is presumably seeking to grow its market share in India.

What does this mean for India?

Apple’s plan to produce the iPhone 17 in India is a significant boost for the country’s manufacturing economy. It shows that India is becoming a more appealing site for global corporations. This will create a great opportunity for the manufacturers and consumers of India

The move is also expected to benefit the Indian economy by creating jobs. Over the next five years, Apple aims to invest more than $1 billion in India.

What does this mean for consumers?

Consumers in India may benefit from the decision by Apple to manufacture the iPhone 17 in the country. This is because locally-produced iPhones may be cheaper than those that are imported from China.Consumers may also have access to the iPhone 17 sooner, as Apple will not have to wait as long to ship iPhones from India as it does from China.

Conclusion

Overall, Apple’s decision to manufacture the iPhone 17 in India is a positive development for the country. It will help to create jobs, boost the economy, and reduce India’s reliance on imports. It will also help to improve India’s technological capabilities and create a more competitive smartphone market.