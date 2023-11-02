PlayStation Plus announced November’s Free Game Lineup

New month new gameplay, to increase the warmth in winter this month’s collection of PS Plus Essential free games for November 2023 has been unveiled by PlayStation. Beginning Tuesday, November 7, customers will be enabled to grab a trio of PS5 and PS4 games. Aliens Fireteam Elite, Mafia II: Definitive Edition, and Dragon Ball: The Breakers are among the PlayStation Plus games out in November. The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 2022, and Weird West were among the titles available to PS Plus subscribers throughout October. With November’s collection rapidly approaching, Sony is releasing a number of games that may likely be more controversial.

According to a recent PlayStation Blog article, the game titles will be free to download for all PlayStation Plus customers from Tuesday, Nov. 7 up until Monday, Dec. 4, after which they will be removed from the subscription service. Though November’s PS Plus roster includes a number of videogames that have all been made available in recent years, none of these titles have been particularly well-received. Those who have played Dragon Ball: The Breakers and Aliens: Fireteam Elite have had a mixed reaction. Overall, November’s PlayStation Plus list isn’t bad, but it’s also not very exciting.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers

“Dragon Ball: The Breakers is an online asymmetrical combat game in which a group of seven ordinary citizens try to stay alive while battling the Raiders (legendary Dragon Ball opponents including Cell, Frieza, and Buu), who will be on the hunt and develop into an unbeatable force!” One powerful foe vs seven regular individuals! Experience the massive transformation in energy that only Dragon Ball can provide!

Use legendary Dragon Ball equipment and talents like Dragon Raider, Solar Flare, and Instant Transmission to your advantage! You may even adopt a Super Warrior’s abilities to temporarily change and confront the Raider. Gather 7 Dragon Balls and summon Shenron to boost your power!

Mafia II: Definitive Edition

It hadn’t been long after the debut of Mafia: Definitive Edition in 2020 that its successor gained the same improved experience. Unluckily, Mafia II: Definitive Edition isn’t as terrific of an adaptation, and it visibly reveals its age with creaky gameplay features and sufficient F-bombs to be considered a Martin Scorsese mafia film. Aside from those obvious flaws, there’s an excellent narrative present which takes time to build an intriguing story about dominance and confidence, and it’s a significantly sharper game visually than the previous PS3 and Xbox 360 versions. It’s worth picking up if you are okay with the outdated gameplay and are looking for a game with an open-world format that doesn’t throw a lot of hectic schedules at you during missions.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

“Aliens: Fireteam Elite is the third-person multiplayer adventure videogame based out of popular Alien Universe.” Battle armies of various species of Xenomorph, modify your avatar and equipment, and level up as you strive to keep this constantly expanding threat at bay.

Combat throughout four separate campaigns with a maximum of two players or CPU to uncover the secret of an unknown world, LV-895. On this third-person survival shooter set in the Aliens universe, uncover what lurks below the ruins and caves. Build your fire team with an emphasis on class structure, supplies, and weaponry to hunt down Xenomorphs, win Mission Card runs, or play different game types with friends. You have to blast through a swarms of Xenomorphs, avoid lethal Prowlers and Spitters, and set up defensive positions in order to keep your fireteam alive with enough time to go to safety.