In the ever-churning world of Apple rumors, every so often something pops up that sounds almost too bold to be true and this week, that something is a desktop mode for iPhones.

Yes, you read that right. According to a handful of leaks and developer whispers, Apple may be quietly testing a feature that would let certain iPhones connect to an external display and run a more desktop-like interface, similar to what iPad users get with Stage Manager. It’s speculative, it’s early and it’s very intriguing.

The first mention of this potential feature came from leaker Majin Bu, who claimed that iPhones with USB-C ports might soon offer a Stage Manager-style desktop interface when plugged into an external display.

Now, before we dive too deep, it’s worth noting that Bu’s track record is spotty. Some of his leaks pan out, others… not so much. But this rumor caught people’s attention because, for once, it actually lines up with something developers have been seeing behind the scenes.

According to 9to5Mac’s Jeff Benjamin, he was able to access a version of Stage Manager running on an iPhone using Apple’s Xcode Simulator. That doesn’t mean the feature is live or even coming soon but it does suggest Apple has at least played with the idea internally.

Until recently, the idea of a desktop mode for iPhone felt like a non-starter. Apple has always kept iOS, iPadOS, and macOS strictly separate, resisting the urge to blur the lines the way other tech companies have.

But now that iPhones at least the Pro models have USB-C ports, everything changes. USB-C brings faster data transfer, support for high-resolution external displays, and compatibility with a wider range of peripherals. If there were ever a time for Apple to reimagine what the iPhone could be, it’s now.

Samsung DeX has offered a desktop-like experience for Galaxy phones for years. You plug your phone into a monitor, and voilà you get a more traditional UI with resizable windows, keyboard and mouse support, and multi-app multitasking.

Apple, on the other hand, has stayed far away from this territory. But if these rumors prove true, it sounds like the company might be working on a more limited, refined version something that borrows from Stage Manager on iPad but is optimized for the iPhone’s smaller form factor and performance constraints. Let me draw you a picture: you plug your iPhone 16 Pro into a monitor, and instead of simply mirroring your home screen, you see a clean, desktop-style interface. You could open Safari in one window, Messages in another, maybe even drag a file from one app to another.

Think resizable windows, split-screen multitasking, support for external input devices, and possibly some kind of dock-like app launcher all scaled to suit a mobile-powered environment.

Of course, it likely won’t be a full macOS replacement. Apple isn’t trying to turn your iPhone into a Mac. But for light productivity, travel workstations, or impromptu presentations? It could be a game-changer.

Not for Everyone and Maybe Not for Anyone (Yet)

Even if this feature is real and that’s still a big if chances are it would be limited to the newest, most powerful iPhones with USB-C, like the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro, or whatever comes next.

It also raises a big question: Would Apple really risk cannibalizing iPad or Mac sales by giving the iPhone this much power and flexibility? History says no. But the tech world is shifting. People want fewer devices that do more and Apple knows it.

With WWDC 2025 just around the corner, most of the buzz has focused on iOS 18’s rumored redesign and Apple’s big push into on-device AI. If a desktop mode exists, this would be the perfect stage to unveil it. But don’t count on it.

Apple often tests features internally that never make it to market. Even the most promising ideas can stay behind closed doors if they don’t meet Apple’s performance or usability standards.

Still, the fact that developers are seeing signs of this in Apple’s own tools? That says something.

Right now, this rumored desktop mode for iPhone lives somewhere between “promising concept” and “pipe dream.” But it paints an exciting picture of what the future could hold especially if Apple continues pushing the iPhone as more than just a phone.

A feature like this would turn your iPhone into a true pocket workstation, capable of handling serious tasks when connected to the right accessories. It may not be here yet and may never arrive in the form we imagine but the idea alone is enough to stir up real excitement.