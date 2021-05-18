Apple Music teams up with Dolby Atmos for killer sound

There’s good news for people listening to music through Apple’s in-house music streaming and download app, Apple Music. The company on Monday announced that it will now allow users to experience a much better and more immersive audio experience, through the use of Spatial Audio. The feature also allows artists to explore multidimensional clarity and sound quality, to better engage their fans.

Apple Music Partnering with Dolby Atmos

The platform will also be supporting Dolby Atmos from next month on, and that, and no additional cost whatsoever. Another thing to watch out for will be Lossless Audio, which will provide users with the highest quality audio.

Announcing the new collaboration with Dolby Atmos (while calling the experience “magical”), Apple’s Vice President for the Apple Music and Beats segment, Oliver Schusser said, “Listening to a song in Dolby Atmos is like magic. The music comes from all around you and sounds incredible. Now we are bringing this truly innovative and immersive experience to our listeners with music from their favourite artists like J Balvin, Gustavo Dudamel, Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, Kacey Musgraves, The Weeknd, and so many more.”

Available on Many Outlets

All Beats Headphones and AirPods, which contain either a W1 or H1 chip, will be able to support songs and tracks from Dolby Atmos. The feature will also extend to all the latest versions of the iPad, Mac, and iPhone, by default.

Once the collaboration is in place, users will have new Dolby Atmos tracks be added to Apple Music periodically, as well as access to special Dolby Atmos-omly playlists. For now, many different genres will be supported, from Latin Pop to Hip-Hop. More genres will be added in the future.

Lossless Audio for Loss-Less Audio

As for Lossless Audio, all the songs available on Apple Music (which stands at more than 75 million as of now) will be eligible for the feature. Every bit of the original audio will be preserved through the Apple Lossless Audio Codec.