APPLE ONE: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT APPLE’S NEW SERVICE BUNDLE

Apple One is an all in one Apple premium service subscription bundle which includes service subscriptions of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud, Apple News+ and the widely used Apple Fitness+.

Apple introduced the Service on 15th September 2020 at “Time Flies” event. The pricing categories are offered in three tiers:

Individual

Family

Premier

The Individual Plan offer services- Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade and 50GB iCloud storage.

The Family Plan offers the same services with a total of 200GB iCloud storage which is supposed to be for the whole family.

The Premier Plan offers access to Apple Fitness+ and Apple News+ in addition to other services and 2TB of total iCloud storage.

HOW MUCH DOES APPLE ONE BUNDLE COST?

Apple One is a package with all the service subscriptions which the user had to buy separately before. Now, Apple One will benefit its users with all the premium service subscriptions at a discounted price. Although, the saving depends on the plan you choose to buy.

Individual Plan- $14.95 per month (User saves $6)- if he subscribes to all the services individually.

Family Plan- $19.95 per month (user saves $8).

Premier Plan- $29.95 per month (User saves $25)

In addition to this, if the user seeks more discount, paying with Apple Card will save him an addition 3% as cashback.

HOW DOES APPLE ONE WORK?

Individual Plan will allow only one user to enjoy the services of the Apple One bundle.

Family Plan allows users to add up to six family members or other individuals to your subscription.

Apple One works in a similar fashion to other online subscriptions such as Google One and Amazon Prime. Users will be charged once a month for the subscription they have chosen and can access its services on the supported devices.

Apple is still generous to its customers with a 30-day trial period. The users will be able to cancel the subscription anytime they want and can also change subscription plans- upgrade or downgrade from their existing tier.

WHEN WILL APPLE ONE BE AVAILABLE IN INDIA?

Apple revealed in their event that Apple One would be available this Autumn. Although, first releases are scheduled to be in the United States of America and the United Kingdom. The Premier Subscription will only be available in USA, UK, Canada and Australia at launch.

Apple One is not scheduled to be released in India at launch. Nevertheless, Apple is planning to extend the Apple One subscription bundle to other countries very soon.

WHAT IS NEXT FROM APPLE?

It is much anticipated that Apple will hold an October event next where they are likely to launch the brand new 2020 iPhone 12 models.

Another event is rumoured to take place in November to launch ARM-based MacBooks.

There is a lot to be expected from Apple by the end of this year.

