GenieTalk secured $750,000 from Shankeshwar Technologies LLP

GenieTalk, a Conversational AI on Friday, has now received its first round of angel investment of $750000 from the Shankeshwar Technologies LLP at a valuation of $10 million.

The Indore based startup will now going to use the funding for developing its Saas based platform that helps businesses build tailored and personalized AI-supported virtual assistants, more often referred to as voice bots and chatbots.

“Our delivery model is a SaaS platform through which the customer can use the chatbot by embedding a small script into their services. This can be purchased as a plan or pay as you go services,” said Vivek Jain, Co-founder, GenieTalk.