Apple online store in India: The new trade-in option

Apple online store in India just got live and brought in a lot of new offers. One of Apple’s most liked services is the trade-in feature that provides a competitive value for old devices. There are some eligible smartphones that customers can exchange for an iPhone. Apple also said they would try to bring in worldwide offline stores’ premium experience to India’s online stores.

Trade-in option and Eligible devices

The trade-in option is like the exchange option available on e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart. But, this option is only eligible if you are going to buy an Apple product, and the exchange offers are also limited to devices. So, if your device is eligible, you can exchange it for getting your desired iPhone at a cheaper rate. The max discount one can avail is 35,000 INR.

Apple’s store also gives the option to pay the remaining amount after the exchange in full or in EMI. Here is a list of the eligible devices as per now and their exchange prices.

Apple

iPhone XS Max: Up to ₹ 35,000

iPhone XS: Up to ₹ 34,000

iPhone XR: Up to ₹ 24,000

iPhone X: Up to ₹ 28,000

iPhone 8 Plus: Up to ₹ 21,000

iPhone 8: Up to ₹ 17,000

iPhone 7 Plus: Up to ₹ 17,000

iPhone 7: Up to ₹ 12,000

iPhone 6s Plus: Up to ₹ 9,000

iPhone 6s: Up to ₹ 8,000

iPhone 6 Plus: Up to ₹ 8,000

iPhone 6: Up to ₹ 6,000

iPhone SE (1st generation): Up to ₹ 5,000

iPhone 5s: Up to ₹ 3,000

OnePlus

OnePlus 7t: Upto Rs 19,170

OnePlus 7: Upto Rs 15,655

Oneplus 6t: Upto Rs 14,850

Samsung

Samsung S10 Plus: Upto Rs 29,765

Samsung S10: Upto Rs 23,020

Samsung S10e: Upto Rs 19,650

Samsung Note 10 Plus: Upto Rs 36,230

Samsung Note 10: Upto Rs 27,175

Samsung S9 Plus: Upto Rs 13,020

Samsung S9: Upto Rs 13,140

Samsung Note 9: Upto Rs 18,395

Samsung A80/A71/A70s/A70/A51: Between Rs 9,700- 13,000

You can take a look at the mentioned devices, and if your device is one of the mentioned ones, you can avail the mentioned amount as a trade-in discount. The mentioned prices are the best you can get and will reduce according to the device’s condition and age.

