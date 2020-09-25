Apple online store in India: The new trade-in option

Apple online store in India just got live and brought in a lot of new offers. One of Apple’s most liked services is the trade-in feature that provides a competitive value for old devices. There are some eligible smartphones that customers can exchange for an iPhone. Apple also said they would try to bring in worldwide offline stores’ premium experience to India’s online stores.
Trade-in option and Eligible devices
The trade-in option is like the exchange option available on e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart. But, this option is only eligible if you are going to buy an Apple product, and the exchange offers are also limited to devices. So, if your device is eligible, you can exchange it for getting your desired iPhone at a cheaper rate. The max discount one can avail is 35,000 INR.
Apple’s store also gives the option to pay the remaining amount after the exchange in full or in EMI. Here is a list of the eligible devices as per now and their exchange prices.
Apple
- iPhone XS Max: Up to ₹35,000
- iPhone XS: Up to ₹34,000
- iPhone XR: Up to ₹24,000
- iPhone X: Up to ₹28,000
- iPhone 8 Plus: Up to ₹21,000
- iPhone 8: Up to ₹17,000
- iPhone 7 Plus: Up to ₹17,000
- iPhone 7: Up to ₹12,000
- iPhone 6s Plus: Up to ₹9,000
- iPhone 6s: Up to ₹8,000
- iPhone 6 Plus: Up to ₹8,000
- iPhone 6: Up to ₹6,000
- iPhone SE (1st generation): Up to ₹5,000
- iPhone 5s: Up to ₹3,000
OnePlus
- OnePlus 7t: Upto Rs 19,170
- OnePlus 7: Upto Rs 15,655
- Oneplus 6t: Upto Rs 14,850
Samsung
- Samsung S10 Plus: Upto Rs 29,765
- Samsung S10: Upto Rs 23,020
- Samsung S10e: Upto Rs 19,650
- Samsung Note 10 Plus: Upto Rs 36,230
- Samsung Note 10: Upto Rs 27,175
- Samsung S9 Plus: Upto Rs 13,020
- Samsung S9: Upto Rs 13,140
- Samsung Note 9: Upto Rs 18,395
- Samsung A80/A71/A70s/A70/A51: Between Rs 9,700- 13,000
You can take a look at the mentioned devices, and if your device is one of the mentioned ones, you can avail the mentioned amount as a trade-in discount. The mentioned prices are the best you can get and will reduce according to the device’s condition and age.
