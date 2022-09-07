Apple pleads to Brazil over suspending the sales of iPhones without charger

It was from Apple iPhone 12 launch when the Cupertino giant reportedly started shipping its new iPhone models coming without any charger inside the box. However, this thing again continued with future coming models including the iPhone 13 series too, and also many such speculations claim that this same trend will continue for iPhone 14 series as well.

Brazil is not happy with Apple’s decision

Since iPhone 12 was launched, the Brazilian government wasn’t happy with the decision taken by the smartphone maker, and previously the Brazilain government also announced a fine against the Cupertino giant, for about R$12,275,500 which converted to USD makes around $2.3 Million and followed by the fine, the government also canceled the Apple’s registration with Anatel for its iPhone 12 series. Anatel is Brazilain’s owned telecommunication agency.

Regarding the issue, Brazil’s official Gazette said that the lawsuit against the Cupertino giant was issued as the newly launched iPhone 12 series did not include all the needed components which is a deliberate discrimination practice against the consumers.

However, Brazilain’s Government has also rejected Apple’s statement where they said that this new move by the Cupertino giant was done in order to reduce carbon emissions by claiming that there is no such clear evidence that says selling phones with chargers is causing a threat to environmental protection.

Apple iPhone 14 sales will be banned if shipped without a charger in Brazil

Adding more details about this cover story, it was said that the Brazilian government has officially ordered to suspend the sales of the iPhone 14 series if it is shipped without chargers within the country.

Regarding the claim, Apple has pleaded to the government to take the matter seriously and work towards bringing this new smartphone without a charger.

And also Apple has promised to work towards having talks with the Brazilian consumer protection agency named Senacon in order to get a solution for this issue.

It’s not only the Brazilian government that wasn’t happy with Apple’s new decision. However, there were many other countries too who have shown their concerns over Apple not shipping the required components with this box. In Brazil, even the French government issued a law against the smartphone makers to make it compulsory for the smartphone makers including Apple to include all the necessary components within the box.

Later, the French government did scratch this law by claiming that no other smartphone makers are required to ship with chargers and earbuds within the box.