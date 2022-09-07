Amazon Great India Festival Sale is Confirmed- Here is the complete details

Amazon India is yet again back with its new Great India Festival Sale for all of us which will be offering many such offers and price slashes to different ranges of products for this sale. However, the date of commencement of the sale is still yet to be announced officially but we do think there are a lot of new products that will be announced officially.

Amazon Great India Festival Sale Announced

The best part about this sale is that if you are a Prime member of Amazon then you can get access to this sale a day before Amazon Prime Day Sale begins. Although, if you don’t have a prime account either you will have to wait for a day or just take up a prime subscription right now.

Talking more about the offer side, many such speculations claim that this new upcoming sale will be offering product discounts on a different format which includes price slash to card discounts and even cashback and exchange discounts too. If you are looking to upgrade to a new product for this sale, then here we have got you covered with everything you should know about this upcoming Amazon Great India Festival Sale.

Offers and Discounts on Mobile and Accessories for Amazon Great India Festival Sale

As we mentioned above, there are different formats through which we will get to see Amazon providing discounts and offers. Let’s have a look at what Amazon will be offering for this sale:

According to reports, Amazon has reportedly inked their partnership with a leading bank, State Bank of India where the e-commerce giant promises to offer an additional discount of up to 10% for SBI users who are having both debit and credit cards. Adding more details, it’s been also said Amazon will be providing an additional discount of up to 10% for all the users who are signing up to Amazon for the first time. For this new sale, we also expect Amazon to introduce new products with discounts added to its pricing. The new range of product launches will include smartphones, TVs, Laptops, and even Audio Devices as well.

Has Amazon teased any discount on a product?

Before the official sale, Amazon has already hinted to all of us about the products which will be getting a major discount for this sale. According to the latest revelations, the smartphone lineup including iQoo 9T, Redmi Note 11T Pro, and even Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will be sold at a discounted pricing for this sale.

Regarding the sale, we will get to see smartphones coming with a discount of up to 40%, and also we will have smartphone accessories to be sold for a price tag of just Rs. 49. For the people who are looking for EMI options, Amazon also provides No Cost EMI plan which starts for just Rs. 1,999 per month.