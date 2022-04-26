Apple reportedly ships a million ‘Made In India’ iPhones for Q1 2021, shows CyberMedia Research

According to a report, Apple shipped over a million ‘Made in India’ iPhone handsets in the first quarter of 2022. The latest accomplishment comes only a few weeks after the Cupertino business revealed that the manufacture of the iPhone 13 models had begun in the nation.

With this move, Apple expanded domestic production of iPhone models through its contractors, including Foxconn and Wistron.

Local manufacturers assisted the corporation in lowering its tax burden and allowing its manufacturing partners to exploit the government-provided subsidiaries for the production of future iPhone models in the nation.

“In the first quarter of 2022, the share of ‘Made in India’ Apple iPhones within the total iPhone portfolio climbed by 50% year on year,” stated Prabhu Ram, Head of Industry Intelligence Group at market research firm CyberMedia Research.

Apple began producing iPhone models in India in 2017, with the first-generation iPhone SE built domestically at supplier Wistron’s Bengaluru facility.

Nevertheless, in recent years, the iPhone maker has progressively increased its local production process — and has begun manufacturing models such as the iPhone 11, iPhone SE (2020), and the iPhone 12. It also revealed earlier this month that the iPhone 13 models will be manufactured in the United States.

“With iPhone 13 manufactured in India, we predict that subsequent generation iPhone models would help Apple’s future growth,” Ram added.

It is crucial to highlight that the locally built iPhone models are not only sold in the nation but are also included in what Apple sells to worldwide markets. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen an increase in ‘Made in India’ iPhone units.

Apple’s output in India is expected to grow 196 percent year on year in 2021, according to analysis company Counterpoint. According to Prachir Singh, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint, local manufacturing development catered to both domestic consumption and exports.

The rise of domestically made models also aided Apple in reducing shipments of imported iPhone devices, which are subject to high customs charges and taxes.

In 2019, over 64 percent of iPhone shipments in India were imported, a figure that is expected to fall to 23 percent by 2021. According to Counterpoint estimates, up to 77 percent of iPhone models shipped in the market in 2021 will be made in the nation.

According to Navkendar Singh, Research Director at IDC India, since Apple did well in the country in the second half of 2021 on the back of n-1/2 generation models, which were the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 Rs. 54,900, locally-assembled models accounted for a large portion of Apple’s volumes and growth in that year.

According to the most recent CyberMedia Research statistics, the iPhone 12 was the best-performing model in the iPhone lineup in India in the first quarter, with a market share of 52%.

It was followed by the iPhone 13 at 20% and the iPhone 11 at 18%. The iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone 13 Pro, on the other hand, accounted for 4% and 2% of the market, respectively.

