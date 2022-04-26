Goldman and Morgan Stanley Lead Six Banks Sharing Twitter Deal Fees

Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition for Twitter Inc., the largest leveraged buyout in years, is being advised by five bulge-bracket banks and one boutique.

According to a statement released Monday, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., and the boutique investment bank Allen & Co. advised Twitter. Musk’s principal adviser is Morgan Stanley, with Bank of America Corp. and Barclays Plc also assisting him.

It’s unclear how much they’ll split, but M&A banker fees typically run from 1% to 3% of the deal’s value. In this case, that would equate to several hundred million dollars.

Allen, as the only boutique in the mix, is ecstatic about the agreement. The New York-based firm, which focuses on media transactions, is arguably best known for its annual conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, which attracts top media and financial executives.

At least nine additional banks, including Credit Suisse Group AG, BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc., and Deutsche Bank AG, are assisting Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Barclays in providing $25.5 billion in debt for the acquisition.

According to data provided by Bloomberg, Goldman Sachs has been the top M&A counsel so far this year, working on nearly $379 billion in transactions. Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase come in second and third, respectively.

