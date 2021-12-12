Apple reportedly working on an iPhone 14 Max – Here is what we know

Numerous reports indicate that an iPhone 14 Max is in the process, which may be a significant new addition to Apple’s 2022 smartphone lineup.

Long-time Apple fans can probably anticipate what this is based on the name alone, but we’ll go over everything we’ve learned about it really here.

We’ll also take a glance at whether this is the end of the iPhone mini line, with reports indicating that the iPhone 14 Max could replace the iPhone 14 mini.

What to expect from Apple iPhone 14 Max

The iPhone 14 Max is expected to be a larger version of the iPhone 14, or, in other words, a less expensive version of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. So, just as the iPhone 14 will almost certainly be the same size as the iPhone 14 Pro, but with less technology, the iPhone 14 Max will almost certainly be the same size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

It will most likely sport a 6.7-inch OLED screen with the same resolution as the iPhone 14 Pro Max (presumably 1284 x 2778, given that is the resolution of the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s screen).

So, what distinguishes the Max from the Pro Max? One significant difference might be the refresh rate, with some reports claiming that the iPhone 14 Max will have a 60Hz display while the iPhone 14 Pro Max would almost surely feature a 120Hz refresh rate.

Nevertheless, we’ve learned that Apple is at least investigating a 120Hz screen for both phones, so the screen on both may wind up looking similar.

The design of the iPhone 14 Max is anticipated to be much the same as the iPhone 13 series, complete with a notch, however, numerous rumors claim the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a fresh appearance, with a punch-hole camera in place of a notch.

However, one source suggests that both phones will have a triple-lens camera, which might be the sole significant difference (though the specs of the cameras could differ). Based on prior performance, the Pro model may also have somewhat greater power, but that’s just speculation for now.

Apple iPhone 14 Max to be replaced by iPhone 14 Mini

So far, sources indicate that there will be no iPhone 14 small, but rather an iPhone 14 Max. Having said that, while multiple leakers have stated as much, it’s still early days for iPhone 14 range leaks, so anything might happen before the debut (likely in September 2022).

There is still a chance that an iPhone 14 small may be released, either instead of or in addition to an iPhone 14 Max, but we doubt it.

Aside from leaks and speculations indicating that there won’t be, we can look at sales figures, with the tiny versions supposedly selling poorer than the rest of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 ranges.

While the information on the performance of the iPhone 13 tiny is limited, according to Counterpoint, the iPhone 12 mini accounted for barely 5% of overall iPhone 12 range sales in the first half of January, and sources indicate similarly low percentages in the following periods as well.

