Apple Reports A Total Earning Of $89.6 Billion Revenue Only During Q2 2021 With iPhone & iPad Sales

Apple recently released its quarterly sales report for the fiscal year 2021-22, which ended on March 27. And, on the surface, Apple seems to have had a strong fifth.

Revenue increased by 54% year over year (YoY), with sales from utilities and Macs reaching an all-time peak during the period.

For investors and business observers, the Cupertino behemoth released a Consolidated Financial Statement to highlight its financial accomplishments.

According to Apple’s report, the company made $89.6 billion in the second quarter of 2021.

Complete Earning Of Apple In Q2 Of 2021

Furthermore, Apple estimates that sales from iPhones hit a new high of $47.9 billion in the March quarter, up 66 percent from the previous year.

This is due to the high demand for the iPhone 12 series, which was released last year. Furthermore, the corporation claims that the installed base of active devices in every major product segment has hit an all-time peak.

The iPad lineup also saw a 79 percent rise in revenue year over year, touching $7.8 billion. Apart from that, Apple has profited handsomely from Mac revenues, with revenue rising by 70% to $9.1 billion in Q2 2021.

In addition, sales from wearables and accessories increased by 25% year over year, with the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE selling particularly well in markets.

In a quote, Apple CEO Tim Cook said, “This quarter represents both the lasting ways our brands have helped our customers reach this moment in their own lives, as well as the excitement customers, continue to feel for better days ahead for all of us.”

Service revenue has set new highs for the group, with a 27 percent year-over-year increase in any regional division. More notably, Apple added 660 million paying subscribers to its services such as Apple Music, Podcasts, and Apple Fitness+ during the quarter. At that time, the organization was able to raise $145 million as a result of this.

“We’re in the midst of sweeping creativity through our product portfolio at Apple, and we’re focusing on how we can support our teams and the neighborhoods where we work evolve from this pandemic into a healthier future.

That starts with devices like the all-new iMac and iPad Pro, but it also includes initiatives like the 8 gigawatts of new renewable energy we’ll help get online and our $430 billion investment in the US over the next five years,” Cook continued.