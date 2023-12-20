The Volkswagen Group, encompassing prestigious brands like Audi, Porsche, and Scout Motors, has announced its intention to adopt Tesla’s electric vehicle charging standard, the North American Charging Standard (NACS). This decision marks a pivotal shift in the electric vehicle industry, as one of the world’s largest automakers aligns with Tesla’s charging technology.

Volkswagen Group’s Strategic Shift

Volkswagen Group’s announcement comes after a period of speculation and discussion within the industry. The group is exploring adapter solutions to allow current EV owners to access Tesla’s Supercharger network, with expectations to roll out these solutions by 2025. Furthermore, new VW electric vehicles will start rolling off the assembly line with Tesla’s charging port natively installed from the same year.

This move grants VW customers access to over 15,000 Supercharger locations in North America, significantly enhancing the charging infrastructure for VW EV owners.

The Evolution of Tesla’s Supercharger Network

Initially, Tesla Superchargers were exclusive to Tesla owners, serving as a unique selling point for the brand. However, the landscape began to change as Tesla opened its charging network to non-Tesla EVs, first in Europe and then in the US. This shift was partly influenced by the Biden administration’s stipulation that access to the $7.5 billion allocated for EV charging infrastructure in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law would require inclusivity of non-Tesla EVs.

Tesla’s Supercharger network is renowned for its reliability and coverage, boasting 45,000 Superchargers worldwide, with 12,000 in the US. The network’s reliability is a significant factor, with Tesla reporting an average uptime of 99.95 percent for its Supercharger sites in the previous year.

The Broader Industry Response

Several leading automakers have announced their intention to adopt Tesla’s EV charging standard, with plans to implement it in the coming years. Ford Motor, a pioneer in this transition, announced its adoption in May 2023, targeting 2025 for implementation. General Motors followed suit in June 2023, also aiming for 2025. Rivian Automotive, Volvo Cars, and Polestar made similar announcements in June 2023, with a 2025 adoption goal.

Mercedes-Benz, taking a more aggressive approach, announced in July 2023 its plans to adopt NACS by 2024. Nissan, Honda Motor, Jaguar, Hyundai Motor, Kia America, BMW North America, MINI, Rolls-Royce, Toyota, Subaru, Lucid Group, and Fisker have all joined the movement, with most targeting 2025 for adoption.

Charger Makers Joining the Movement

The shift isn’t limited to automakers. Charger manufacturers are also embracing NACS, recognizing the importance of a unified charging standard. SK Signet, ChargePoint Holdings, Blink Charging, Tritium DCFC, EVgo, ABB Inc, Wallbox, and Electrify America have all announced their plans to integrate NACS. Most of these charger makers are aiming for adoption by 2023, with Electrify America extending its timeline to 2025.

The Impact of Standardization

This widespread adoption of a single charging standard could revolutionize the EV industry. For EV users, it means greater convenience and accessibility, as they can charge their vehicles at a broader range of stations without worrying about compatibility. This move is expected to significantly reduce range anxiety, a major barrier to EV adoption.

For the industry, standardization simplifies the manufacturing process and reduces costs. It also encourages infrastructure development, as charging station providers can cater to a wider range of vehicles with a single type of connector.

With Volkswagen Group’s announcement, the focus now shifts to other major players in the industry, particularly Stellantis, which owns brands like Jeep, Chrysler, Ram, Dodge, Peugeot, Fiat, and more. The adoption of a unified charging standard by these major automakers could further streamline the EV charging experience, making it more accessible and convenient for users.