Cupertino giant Apple has warned all their users, especially those using the Apple Watches, to use official Chargers rather than non-certified chargers.

The Cupertino giant shared an advisory-supported official document to the public sharing all the details, including the consequences of using the non-certified Apple Watch chargers, which can affect the overall in terms of charging speeds, electrical fluctuations, and even the battery life span can take a toll on it. Let’s take a look at the advisory notice published by Apple.

Apple Shares Advisory on Using Non-Certified Watch Chargers

Cupertino giant has been sharing the details about the consequences, but using third-party chargers can lead to significant consequences.

According to the reports from Apple, it’s been said that Apple customers should only go with reliable Apple chargers, which are certified and only made by Apple and have the tag written “Made for Apple Watch” MFI certification.

The official advisory blog shared by Apple shares details, including images of the comparison between genuine Apple Watch chargers and non-certified Apple Watch chargers.

Alongside the image, the Cupertino giant also shares text on how to identify the original as well as duplicate chargers, where the company shared, “Chargers that are not made by Apple might have different colors, text, or other designs on the surface of the charging connector,” reads the support document.

Alongside the image and explanation about how to identify the original Apple chargers, the Cupertino giant also shared the list of all the model numbers for the official, certified cables, which has been provided to date, and has also given the instructions on how to check the manufacturers for a charger.

For your reference, here are the model numbers for Apple Watch Chargers, which have been manufactured to date.

A1570

A1598

A1647

A1714

A1768

A1923

A2055

A2056

A2086

A2255

A2256

A2257

A2458

A2515

A2652

A2879

How do you check whether you are using a Certified Apple Watch Charger?

To check if you are using an official Apple Watch charger or not, all you need is to take the help of the Apple Mac Computers where you have to follow a few of the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Connect your Apple Watch Charging Cable to the Mac Computers

Step 2: After connecting, go to the Apple Menu

Step 3: Click System Settings and General in the sidebar.

Step 4: In the sidebar, you will find the “About on the Right”

Step 5: Then you click on the System Report

Step 6: Click USB

Step 7: Then you can choose the Watch Charger to view details about the charger connected to the Mac

Step 8: As the details are shared, all you have to do is locate the manufacturer sharing that Watch Chargers made by Apple list Apple Inc. as the manufacturer.

If you are still confused about finding a suitable original charger, you can see this video embedded below, which shows the actual comparison between the original and fake chargers.

Identifying the official MFI Certified Chargers

As mentioned above, Apple has also shared that you can identify the Apple-certified MFI chargers.

Apple has shared its official tags sharing the message, including “Made for Apple Watch.” The same applies to the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and MagSafe. Have you a look into the official MFI certificate ion the tag image down below:

If you still want to take things ahead, then you again get the option to search the official database of Apple’s sharing all the details about the authorized MFI accessories; you can check it through the link below:

Search the public database of authorized MFi accessories.

Conclusion

That was all about seeing if you use the officially certified Apple Watch chargers. Over and above, we recommend you kindly use the original Apple chargers, be it from iPhone to iPad or even Macbook or Apple Watch.

Having the original accessory is a necessity, directly associated with your Apple product’s overall health.

SOURCE