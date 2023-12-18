The year 2023 is ending, and we already have the latest leaks and rumors for the upcoming year’s flagship by Samsung, the Galaxy S24 flagship. We mainly have the latest updates about the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the most anticipated phone for the year where Samsung will have that broad comparison line between the Qualcomm and Exynos chipset.

As the Korean giant has been gearing up to launch their new Samsung Galaxy S24 series, especially the new Galaxy S24 Ultra, here we have got some latest leaks and details about the upcoming flagships sharing about design and other spec details, and boy-oh-boy, this Samsung has stunned in terms of its spec numbers if you are planning on buying a new phone, especially a new flagship phone this year, then have a look into the latest details about design and specification for this new flagship, the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

As the launch of the all-new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is nearing, we have some awesome leaks about the phone where it’s been said that upcoming flagships will get a whole new design alongside a beefed-up specification, making this phone a bit more attractive than ever.

As many smartphone lovers have their eyes on this new flagship in the coming time, we have covered you with some fresh updates about the flagship, sharing all the details alongside the latest design updates.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to have an Exynos and Qualcomm Variant

Talking about the leaks, we have reports sharing that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be going through a massive change over its predecessor model, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which has already been marked as among the best flagships for the year.

The latest leaks about the Galaxy S24 Ultra have been attracting phone lovers’ attention, especially as many are concerned about whether Samsung will go with Exynos or Qualcomm chipset.

Many tipsters have been playing neutral about the processor for the upcoming phone. However, it’s nearly confirmed that Samsung will go with the mix of Exynos and Qualcomm variants for this forthcoming flagship. We hope that the Exynos chipset on this phone will compete well against its Qualcomm counterpart.

Rumors strongly suggest that the Exynos variant will come with the Samsung Exynos 2400 SoC alongside the Qualcomm variant with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

However, the sweet news about the GPU side where we have leaks sharing that Samsung might be adding a huge improvement on the GPU side where we might see it getting the power from an even more powerful GPU, which will be the new AMD GPU, which can perform well and quite near to the A17 Pro Apple chipset too, that’s a huge boost considering the power capabilities, the flagship grade A17 Pro SoC has got.

Over and above, we also have leaks sharing that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be coming with some great specs inside, and the same goes for the software side, where we expect to get excellent software-level customization.

What will be new about Samsung Exynos 2400?

As per the latest leaks, the all-new Exynos 2400 SoC has gone through a whole structural revamp, where this chipset has become even thinner and can dissipate heat flawlessly, perhaps helping improve the performance overall.

That was about the performance, but what more can you expect with the Exynos 2400 chipset? That’s the price! Exynos variants will see a considerable price cut over Qualcomm as Samsung builds the Exynos duly.

Conclusion

That was all about the comparison between the two variants! As the phone’s launch date is nearing, we can expect more details about the specifications to emerge. So, stay sticked to us with more updates in the near future.