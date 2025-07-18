Apple has launched a federal lawsuit against well-known tech YouTuber Jon Prosser, accusing him of participating in a scheme to illegally access confidential features of iOS 26, months ahead of its official unveiling at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025. The case, filed in Northern California, also names a second defendant, Michael Ramacciotti, whom Apple claims was instrumental in gaining unauthorized access to a company employee’s development phone.

Jon Prosser, host of the FrontPageTech YouTube channel, has long been a prominent figure in the tech leak community. Beginning in January 2025, Prosser released early mockups and details of Apple’s forthcoming iOS 26, including a redesigned camera interface and a much-hyped “liquid glass” visual overhaul. By April, his renders and descriptions had gained wide traction, with millions of views and media attention.

At the time, the leaks were seen as accurate remarkably so but Apple had not publicly responded. That changed on Thursday, when Apple filed a lawsuit alleging that the leaks were not based on anonymous internal tips or clever guesswork, but on unauthorized access to a protected development device.

Alleged Plot to Breach Apple Security

According to the court filing, Apple claims Prosser commissioned Michael Ramacciotti, a friend of Apple software engineer Ethan Lipnik, to gain physical access to Lipnik’s work phone. The suit states that while staying at Lipnik’s residence, Ramacciotti waited for him to leave, obtained the password for the development iPhone, and initiated a video call with Prosser to show off unreleased features of iOS 26.

Apple alleges Prosser screen-recorded the call, later using the footage to recreate polished renderings for YouTube and other online platforms. Some of those videos, Apple says, clearly showed the interior of Lipnik’s apartment, which ultimately tipped off a viewer familiar with the employee’s workspace. That viewer submitted an anonymous tip to Apple on April 4, prompting an internal investigation.

Trade Secret Violations at the Core of the Case

The legal crux of Apple’s complaint is misappropriation of trade secrets, a serious civil offense under U.S. law. Apple says that because the device contained unreleased features protected by strict internal safeguards, any effort to extract, reproduce, or distribute them constitutes an egregious breach of those protections.

“Apple takes great care to protect the secrecy of its unreleased products and features,” the lawsuit reads. “These safeguards can only go so far to protect against bad actors determined to steal Apple’s trade secrets.”

Apple has since terminated Ethan Lipnik’s employment, though he is not named as a defendant in the case. According to the complaint, the company is seeking unspecified financial damages, as well as a court order barring Prosser from disclosing or using any additional unreleased content he may have obtained through the device.

Following news of the lawsuit, Jon Prosser posted a statement on X (formerly Twitter) denying Apple’s version of events.

“This is not how things went down on my end,” he wrote in response to a MacRumors article. “For the record: I certainly did not ‘plot’ to access anyone’s phone and was unaware of the situation playing out.”

Prosser has not responded to further inquiries from Business Insider or other media outlets. Ramacciotti and Lipnik have also remained silent, and no legal representation for either party has yet appeared on the federal court docket.

While Apple has long maintained a strict internal culture of secrecy, it rarely takes public legal action against individual leakers. The lawsuit against Prosser marks a notable shift in enforcement strategy especially against an influencer with a large following and significant industry clout.

Some legal analysts suggest this move is meant to send a message to other tech insiders and content creators who rely on leaks for traffic. “Apple has always hated leaks,” said Eric Goldman, a professor at Santa Clara Law School. “But this case shows they’re willing to push hard and use litigation to protect their intellectual property at the influencer level.”

Prosser has built his reputation on accurately leaking Apple and Google products. His defenders argue that such leaks serve a journalistic function, informing consumers and keeping companies accountable. Critics, however, say the line between journalism and unauthorized access is becoming increasingly blurred.

“This is more than just a leak,” one former Apple engineer said anonymously. “If the facts in this case are true, it’s a direct attack on the trust Apple places in its employees and development tools.”

Apple’s suit may reshape how creators approach leaks in the future particularly when those leaks come from illicitly obtained material rather than internal tips or informed speculation.

The lawsuit may still settle quietly, but its public nature suggests Apple is laying down a marker. With iOS 26 now officially revealed, the company wants to make sure that future iterations of iOS or any other product are better protected from similar exposure.