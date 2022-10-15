Apple teams with Taiwan SMT to bring Hybrid OLED displays for iPads

Cupertino giant, Apple is reportedly joining hands with the Taiwan-based SMT manufacturing hub for manufacturing the new hybrid OLED display which will be featured in the future coming iPads by Apple.

Talking more about these reports, Apple has partnered with the massive manufacturing hub called the Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology abbreviated as SMT where the manufacturing hub has been assigned to manufacture the new hybrid OLED panels for the future coming iPads for 2024.

This is a new popular headline catching up right now, where it’s been said that this will be adding up as supply chai addition and will be introducing a new massive update on the display side of this iPad. However, there are already OLED panels being used on lately launched Apple Watch series and also the new iPhones. Let’s now take a deep look into what is Apple planning.

Apple joins with Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology to produce Hybrid OLED panels

There have already been a lot of leaks and rumors floating around about these upcoming OLED panels which will be featured for these upcoming iPads. There have been already a lot of early rumors floating around that claim that future coming OLED displays will be making their way to iPads as well as the new Macs expected for 2024, which will be a Samsung-made display.

There are already a lot of rumors coming out from Samsung which say that the Korean giant has already started working on the Research and Development side, where the Korean giant will be meeting the standards of Apple.

What else to expect from future coming Apple iPads

If we go with previously launched iPads by Apple! All of these iPads used to feature a single stack structure but with the new OLED displays, we speculate that for future coming iPads, we will get to see a duo-stacked structure in OLED panels. Also, it’s been said that Apple will be adopting to use of T2 material for manufacturing their iPads and Macs from 2024.

It’s quite known that Apple Macs have a very long shelf life compared to iPhones and iPads, this may be the reason why Apple is planning towards offering new OLED Panels for long shelf life Apple products like Apple MacBooks and Apple iMacs.

As of now, we will have to wait a little longer to get more updates about this smartphone in the future. Until that, stay tuned with TechStory for more updates.