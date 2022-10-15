How to check Provably Fair at Crash Games?

Provably fair crash games are the best online casino games with crypto that you can play. The reason for this is very simple – provably fair games can give you 100% confidence that you have a real chance to score big winnings and that the casino is not cheating you in any way. With provably fair crash games, you can easily check that the game is fair by yourself. But what are provably fair crash games exactly, and how can you use provably fair calculators?

What is Provably Fair concept and What are Crash Games?

Crypto crash games are a relatively new type of online casino game with crypto, but crash gambling is already becoming as popular as playing more traditional casino games like blackjack or jack. The reason for that is that despite the fact that the rules of crash games are very simple and easy to understand, crypto crash games also allow you to score really massive winnings.

The rules of crypto crash games are based on an increasing, parabolic line, which looks quite similar to a line that you would see while checking the price chart of your favorite cryptocurrency. This line represents a multiplier that starts at 1.0x and keeps increasing at the beginning of each round, until it crashes to zero at a random time which ends the round.

When you play a crypto crash game, you can decide to cash out at any time while the multiplier is still increasing. The longer you wait, the larger the multiplier gets, which means that your winnings will also be larger. Of course if you get too greedy and wait too long, the line can crash before you cash out – if that happens, you don’t win anything.

Crash gambling became so popular among fans of online casinos with crypto due to the fact that although the rules are so simple, there is also a huge element of strategy that can benefit skille players. In other words, it’s not just a game of pure luck – you get to choose whether you want to play safely and win a little each round, or whether you want to play more risky and win less often, but get a bigger chance of scoring really massive winnings.

And speaking of massive winnings, some crash games really allow you to win big. In some cases, the maximum multiplier can even be as high as 5,000x or 10,000x, so if you get extremely lucky, you can increase your initial bet by thousands in just a single round!

But the reason why crypto crash games are so popular is not just that they are easy to learn, beginner friendly, very profitable, exciting and fun to play. It’s also that they are provably fair, which means that you can enjoy playing them with full confidence that the casino site you’re using is not cheating you .

All online casinos use random number generators, but only provably fair games allow you to personally verify that the numbers are actually random in every single round. When you play a provably fair crash game, you are provided with encrypted cryptographic hash which represents the seed used to generate random numbers.

This cryptographic hash is delivered to you in advance, before you start playing the game, and it cannot be changed by the casino game after the game has started. After a round is finished, you can use either a calculator provided by the casino or an independent third party verifier to check if the hash was valid.

In other words, playing provably fair crash games empowers with you an easy, bullet-proof method of verifying the complete fairness of every single round you play. And the best part is that using a provably fair calculator to verify the hash by yourself is actually very easy!

Step by step guide on How to Check Provably Fair-ness at Crash Games

All the best crash gambling sites such as Crashino provide you with an easily accessible Provably Fair Calculator. In the case of Crashino, finding this calculator is really simple – every crypto crash game that you will play at Crashino features a “PF” button in the top left corner of the screen

The first thing you need to do to use the calculator is to click the PF button and select “Provably Fairness Calculator”. You can also select “What Is Provably Fair” if you’re interested in reading more about how provably fair games work and what every provably fair concept and term means in detail.

After you have selected “Provably Fairness Calculator”, you will see that the verifier is quite simple. It contains only two fields named “Key” and “Salt”, the “Generate” button, as well as a field for the generated cryptographic hash.

“Key” and “Salt” are two different parameters that are used to generate random numbers, and that are provided to you after each round of the crypto crash game. These two parameters have different formats to be more recognizable for you, and you can check in detail how they look and what they mean in the “What Is Provably Fair” section after clicking the “PF” button.

When you have accessed the Provably Fairness Calculator and you know what Key and Salt are, the final step of actually verifying the fairness of the game you are playing is extremely easy. All you need to do is to paste your Key and Salt in the respective fields and click the Generate button to generate a cryptographic hash.

Now the last remaining thing to do is to compare if the hash that you have personally generated is exactly the same as the cryptographic hash that you have been provided before you start playing the game. If the result that you got from the Provably Fair Calculator is the same as the Hash Code delivered by the casino site, it means that the crash game is actually using random numbers, and that you can be fully confident that Crashino is being honest with you.

Conclusion

Provably fair crash games are definitely the next step in the evolution of online casino games. Of course crash games that you can play at Crashino are fun, exciting, easy to play and feature beautiful graphics, but that’s not the main reason why they’re so great. By far the most important reason why crash gambling is getting so popular is that casino sites like Crashino allow you to play crash games that are provably fair, and this gives you total confidence that you have a chance to win big!