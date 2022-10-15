JP Morgan asks Kanye West to find new banker within 60 days

International financial institution JP Morgan Chase and renowned musician, and entrepreneur Kanye West are reportedly ending their business collaboration. JP Morgan Chase who was the official banking partner of Kanye West decided to cut ties after some statements made by Kanye West in recent times.

Even though many assume JP Morgan Chase decided to cut ties with the West due to his anti-Semitic comments in the past few weeks, the actual reason is completely different.

The letter ending West’s relationship with JPMorgan was tweeted Wednesday by conservative activist Candace Owens, who has been seen publicly at events with the rapper, who is now legally known as Y.

Candace Owens stated that the international banking company has not stated any specific reason for cutting ties with the rapper. But people who know about the recent events told media people secretly that the letter was sent by JP Morgan Chase to Kanye West on September 20 2022 where the company clearly stated the reasons for severing the business relationship.

According to the individual who is not allowed to state anything publicly, the international financial institution decided to take such extreme action following West’s statement that he is going to cut off his corporate ties. Kanye West made the statement during a session with Bloomberg. He had then said that it was time to cut off the majority of his corporate ties and it was time to move alone.

During the interview, he also criticized the banking officials for not giving him access to Jamie Dimon who is the chief executive officer and chairman of JP Morgan Chase.

Reports suggest that JP Morgan Chase has given Kanye West 60 days to find a new banking partner for the financial activities of the popular rapper.

Apart from his finances, Ye also owns a popular fashion brand named Yeezy which is renowned for high-quality premium products. During the interview with Bloomberg News Ye also said that he was planning to cut business relationships with corporate suppliers and retailers who work closely with branded products of Yeezy.

JP Morgan Chase is not the first institution to rethink its relationship with Kanye West. A few days ago, the international sporting brand, Addidas, based in Germany, decided to put the business relationship with Kanye West under review. This was after Kanye West wore a t-shirt to an event with “White Lives Matter” written on it. West had also earlier the top management of Addidas for taking decisions regarding the Yeezy brand without his knowl edge. He also accused the multinational company of stealing his ideas and designs.