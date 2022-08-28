Google Tensor 3 chipset is already in its development phase, says reports

There has been a lot of speculation floating around about the upcoming new flagship smartphone by Google which will be the Pixel 7 series. One of the major leaks floating around about this new Pixel phone is its new chipset which will be the newly developed Tensor 2 chipset.

However, even though the chipset is not launched within its new Pixel phone yet, we already have reports claiming that Google is already working for the next year’s Tensor 3 chipset, or possibly it will be a Tensor 2.5. Let’s now jump in and get to know more about this new chipset coming from Google.

Google Tensor 3 in Development Phase

Google has joined hands with Samsung in order to develop its new chipset. Google will be joining its research and development team in order to develop this new chipset. Alongside this, it’s been also said that Samsung is already working towards its new successor Exynos model which will be the successor model of the Exynos 1280.

If we go by the reports coming from GalaxyClub, it’s been said that Samsung has putten up its entire research and development team who will be working towards the development of its two new chipsets. Here one of the chipsets will be S5P9865 which is expected to be the model number of the next year’s Tensor 3 chipset.

If we go by the previous year’s chipset’s model numbers! It’s been said that the first Tensor came with the model number S5P9845 and then the new Tensor 2 chipset came with the S5P9855 model number. So with this, we can say that Samsung is working towards the development of its upcoming new Tensor 3 chipset.

Adding more details about the chipset, it’s been also said that his new chipset is being tested under the naming of “Ripcurrent”. However, the Tensor 2 chipset was code-named “Cloudripper”

Samsung is developing its new chipset

Samsung has also added more details about its new chipset which suggests that the Korean giant is working on its own new improved yet efficient chipset too. This newly developed chipset will be the successor model to the Exynos 1280 Soc which is found in A series smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy A53 model.

If we go with this rumor, we can expect this new chipset to make its way to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A54 mode which will probably be launched next year. This new Tensor 3 chipset will be powering the next year’s Pixel 8 series which will be launched next year.