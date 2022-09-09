Google Pixel Smartwatch to launch officially on 6th October, says reports

Google has been gearing up towards launching its new set up products for this year. All this time, it was only the Google Pixel smartphone and Pixel Earbuds which were usually launched by Google with newly refreshed specifications. However, for this year we will again see Google coming up with the refreshed lineup of Pixel products but there is a catch!

This year we will see Google adding a new range of products to its Pixel and as the title mentions, this year we are going to see the Pixel watch making its way to launch Google. Several speculations are floating around about this new upcoming smartwatch which includes details about specifications and more.

Adding more details to these leaks, recently it was tipped that this upcoming Pixel Watch will make its way to launch officially on 6th October, if you are also excited to know more about this smartwatch, checkout our complete article to know more:

Google Pixel Watch expected for 6th October

For a long time, there have been a lot of new rumors floating around about this new smartwatch! To get started with rumors let’s now talk about the specification and design side.

On the design side, we got many rumors claiming that Google has gone with a circular dial for its Pixel smartwatch and it will be coming with a slighter small form factor. By looking at the design side, it’s quite sure that we will see this smartwatch coming for premium pricing.

That’s all about the design, let’s now jump to the specification side! Talking more about the specification side, this time we will see Google add its previous year’s Tensor chipset from Google Pixel 6 series to this new smartwatch.

Talking more about this smartwatch, there has been a lot more speculations that claim that this new smartwatch will be reportedly working towards competing with other giant smartwatch manufacturers including Apple as well as Samsung.

On the display side, Google will go with a slightly smaller 1.8-inch AMOLED screen which will be a 60Hz screen. On the software side, we will see Google’s personalized Wear OS with some alterations to support “Pixel EcoSystem”.

Will there be Google Pixel Watch A Series?

As of now, no such leaks are claimed about the A series Pixel watch. However, Google has already brought it’s affordable A series lineup for both Earbuds as well as the Pixel phone so it brings no surprise if we get to see Google launching Pixel A smartwatch later. We will be updating you with more details as things get confirmed.