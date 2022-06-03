Apple to improve working hours for its retail staff

The American multinational technology company, Apple Inc said that they will be allowing easy-going work hours to the worker of their retail stores. This was done concerning the rise in demand for unionization by the employees of the multinational firm. This report is based on the facts collected by Bloomberg News on June 02, 2022.

Some unidentified employees told Bloomberg that Apple Inc has told the staff of some of its retail stores that this decision will come into force after a few months. According to them, the company took this step after some of the staff members at retail stores complained about their routine to the manager of the stores and the labor board.

The head of Retail and People of the company, Deirdre O’Brien had latterly whistled towards this reform. In a new video to the employees, O’Brien said that she is highly focused on making the multinational company best for its employees in terms of work hours, payments, office environment, development, and benefits.

As said by the staffs the company is set to change the least gap between the shifts from 10 hours to 12 hours. Furthermore, an employee can work post the working hours only for 3 days per week (at max) if one chooses to work late. At present, the staff members are required to work at most 6 days consecutively per week but after this new rule will take effect they will have to work 5 days consecutively per week (at max). They also said that the staff given the full-time duty will now be allowed to take a leave for the weekend, every six months.

Adding further they said some of these reforms will come into effect in the next couple of weeks while others will be taken into force by the end of 2022.

As seen in the past few Apple Inc has brought about many reforms in its company policy. This was certainly done to pacify the employees and contend with the labor market. Previously in February, the company raised the number of paid sick leaves granted to the employees by 2 times. It also increased the number of holidays and expanded backup care for children.

In May 2022, the company has increased the salary for its U.S. from $20 per hour to $22.

The Apple Inc staff in the United States have initiated a drive to make an association among employees. Although they haven’t been successful in doing so until now. The chief of Retail has delayed the event stating that the formation of the union can lead to a reduction in the speed of the Company’s effort of improving the conditions of the workplace for its employees.