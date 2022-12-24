Apple MacBook Air M2 selling for a great offer on Amazon

If you are looking to upgrade to a new laptop? Then this holiday season will be a great time for you to go with. If you are someone who has looking to upgrade to a new Apple laptop then, here we have brought the details where you can get in hands with the latest new Apple MacBook Air M2, which is the only latest Air laptop from Apple.

As of now, the Indian e-commerce giant, Amazon has confirmed and promised to provide the best deals you can find in the world of laptop retailing for this new Apple MacBook Air M2, do checkout to know more:

Apple MacBook Air M2 offers on Amazon

Amazon has announced their sale on the occasion of their Holiday season sale. The e-commerce giant was selling the laptop for a starting price of Rs. 1,19,900, but now you can get the laptop for a 12 percent discount which brings the base pricing down to Rs. 1,05,500.

However, you can get more discounts on this laptop, if you are using an HDFC Bank Credit or Debit card then you will be able to avail of an additional discount of around Rs. 6,000 which finally brings the pricing below Rs. 1 lakh. The final pricing for the laptop lies around Rs. 99,500.

What does the laptop feature on the specification side?

If we talk about the specification side, the Apple MacBook Air M2 comes with a slightly bigger screen on the front which is spread across a 13.6-inch panel. This is a liquid retina panel and can split up to 500 nits of peak brightness.

As the model name suggests, the laptop comes with the latest and faster Apple chipset, the M2 SoC. The newly developed chipset provides more efficiency on the battery as well as performance side.

Talking about the laptop, it will be providing up to 18 hours of overall battery backup and will be 1.4x faster and more powerful compared to the previous M1 models.

The base variant of the laptop will be coupling a faster RAM of up to 8GB in capacity which will be combined with a faster 256GB of internal storage. On the security side, the laptop comes with Touch ID support which provides an extra edge toward biometric authentication.