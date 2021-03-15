APPLE TRADE IN: MUST KNOWN FACTS ABOUT PROCESS

The world’s largest technology company Apple is ready to offer a lot of benefits after the opening up of its own online store in India. The buyers are therefore invited to avail the offer. There were a lot of benefits given which were providing assistance in buying, trade-in options, providing contact less delivery and giving student discounts at large.

MORE ABOUT TRADE IN FEATURE

It is simply an exchange process initiated by the company to make the unaffordable range more acceptable. There are customers who have an old version of iPhone or various other smartphones which are not in use but have a good working condition. They can look up to this feature and benefit from it accordingly.

It is one of the most focused advantage as it gives the opportunity to avail credit feature to users who want to buy an iPhone after giving an old smartphone. The possible facts to be kept in mind with respect to its process are:

The initiation would be done once the company estimates a trade-in value.

Then the instant credit facility would be exercised in context of purchase.

The order is thereafter placed. The courier partner will therefore confirm the date & time of the delivery at your doorstep.

The prime most duty of a buyer would be to make sure that the phone is ready to be exchanged. It is advisable that the back-up is done efficiently and promptly.

The day of delivery would be the day of inspection.

The inspection would be done by the diagnosis of the condition of the phone.

The prominent features would be checked like physical condition, back glass, battery wear, performance speed, storage capacity.

The My iPhone feature would be made off and thereafter the delivery person would carefully check out the phone.

This step will mark the completion of trade in process and new phone would be transferred.

Even if the condition is not as specified; then also the trade in would be conducted as you will have to transfer the amount through the requisite modes. The other things to keep in mind are that it is not available all across India. The receipt for the transaction can be generated through Cashify.

WHICH MODELS CAN BE EXCHANGED?

Once you are clear with which phone is to be traded; the possible list of devices acceptable would appear on the screen. There are close to 35 smartphones values listed. The prospective maximum value in the offer is of 11Pro Max . The rest details available are mentioned as below:

iPhone 11 Pro Max Rs. 52,195 iPhone 11 Pro Rs. 49,300 iPhone 8 Plus Rs. 17,550 Samsung Galaxy Note Plus Rs. 22,005

Apple has always found its ways to get that share of market which is untouched or unfragmented. This move is a two-way benefit process; initially it will benefit customers to get some of their dream phones at affordable prices. But; to a large extent it will help the company to sell more products in the market thereby receiving older models in return. This will help the company to achieve the overall objective of the firm.

THIS GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY IS GOLDEN FOR PEOPLE ON BOTH THE ENDS.