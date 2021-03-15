Elon Musk Crowns Himself ‘Technoking’ Of Tesla

Elon Musk added a new title to his name apart from the CEO of the company he is now the ‘Technoking’ Of Tesla Inc too along with Tesla CFO Zach Kirkhorn Naming himself ‘Master Of Coin’.

The carmaker announced this in a filling with the USA Securities And Exchange Commission. The filing also stated the they will also keep their positions as CEO and CFO.

Elon Musk is now isn’t on the position of the world’s richest man after his company’s shares fell 14 percent in the first two months of the year. In December 2020, reports emerged of 450 cases of COVID-19 among Tesla workers. A fire at the company’s Fremont factory last week sent its share price tumbling.

“TSLA” stock was on the rise last year soaring over 600% in the past year valuing the company over a market cap of $800 Billion making must the richest person with a net worth of over $200 Billion also making Tesla the most valuable automaker in the world.

But the start of the year has not been so good for the automaker as shares have fell 14% . The current price of stock at the time I’m writing this is $702.

Elon musk is known for being a notorious figure on twitter. He is widely popular in the Twitter meme community and has been known to taunt government regulatories and reporters.

Elon’s promotion of dogecoin made headlines everywhere in the world when the billionaire boosted the price of the crypto by just posting a meme on it. As the CEO the company Tesla is also known to be notorious by releasing tequila bottles as merch items and all.

Now onto some Tesla updates :-

Tesla is in talks with Indian government on hopefully setting up a manufacturing Facility there in the state of karnataka.

GigaAustin is being build 24/7 and Tesla hopes it to be operation later this year

Gigaberlin will be operational by mid this year Tesla hopes to produce the made in Germany model Y there.

Tesla Plaid model S with a 0-60 time of under 2 seconds is slated to hit the market at the end of this month while the oddly looking cybertruck is hopefully coming later this year.

If you like our content so far consider hitting the like and commenting your thoughts one the notorious being that is Elon Musk.

and check out our other article on our website here .