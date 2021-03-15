ITS CONFIRMED; 50W REVERSE WIRELESS CHARGING IN ONE PLUS 9

One plus is ready to come into the market with its much awaited series which is 9 series. The 9 pro is expected to come out on March 23 with a dynamic feature of 50W wireless charging. One Plus 8 Pro came with 30 W charging and therefore this came to be the must awaited feature of the upcoming series.

MORE ABOUT 9 SERIES

There will be three variants like One plus 9, One Plus 9 Lite and 9 Pro.

The display will be of 90 Hz or 120 Hz with a quad camera.

The expected colors are Astral Black, Morning Mist and Pine Green with a total matte finish.

It will also consist of Snapdragon 865 replacing the Snapdragon 888.

4500 mAh battery; 48 MP Sony IMX789 Sensor and 50 MP IMX766 Sony ultrawide sensor.

The storage would be close to 8 GB , 128 GB and AMOLED display.

One plus 9 is to have triple cameras and 9 pro is to have quad cameras.

The price expected is around Rs. 51,999.

The product would contain Low Temperature Polycrystalline Oxid (LTPO)

140 degree FOV with a freeform lens but a charger will be provided by the company in order to give 65 W warp charge support.

AN INSIGHT INTO ONE PLUS

One plus is a Chinese subsidiary of BBK electronics in the consumer electronics segment. It was incepted 7 years ago to offer smartphones, earphones, power banks, televisions and many more products. It is currently catering to the people of 34 countries & regions all across the globe.

The company holds a 15% stake in the market after the major competitors like Samsung and Apple according to studies. The company has started its new mood to name its mobile phones after food names. The One plus 9 series is preferably having the ‘lemonade’ name at its launch.

The competitors all across the market are coming up with new variants in order to woo its customers; but one plus has always take a plus side as it offers some important features that are similar to Apple. So its basically a Apple within a stable range.

ROAD AHEAD

As soon as the launch was announced by the company; the earlier variants of series 8 saw a cut in their prices. This is a kind of marketing tactic to clear your old product out of the market in order to set the stage for the new arrival. There are additional discounts given to buy these phones and television sets either instantly or on card pay.

Now the prices after cut are as follows:

One Plus 8T: Rs. 39,999

One Plus 8: Rs. 41,999 (starting range) 8 GB RAM; Rs. 44, 999 128 GB RAM

One Plus 8 Pro: Rs. 50, 999 (starting prices)

The mobile business has a motto cum need to offer new and creative things to tap the markets. The competition is top notch and it is even more difficult for Chinese brands to make their way into the MAKE IN INDIA fueled mindsets. Although One plus has clearly made its stand clear by cooperating in this campaign by starting the manufacturing units in India.

One plus has promised us to NEVER SETTLE for less;

Let’s hope we feel the same when we get the 9 series on our ends.