Apple Unveils High-end AirPods Max, the price tag is raising eyebrows.

The apple AirPods Max are a good news for people who who didn’t wish for the in-ear headphones. These work pretty much the same but just with more comfort. They also support for features like “Hey Siri” for voice commands, quick pairing to your iPhone and noise cancellation.

Apple unveils its first over-ear headphones – the £549 AirPods Max https://t.co/u1sYsaGTPr — The Guardian (@guardian) December 8, 2020

Apple officially announced the AirPods Max, a $550 pair of over-the-ear headphones featuring Adaptive EQ, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and spatial audio. 🎧 pic.twitter.com/cWWt5CMRwv — IGN (@IGN) December 8, 2020

They come with the transparency mode which allow you to hear all the noises for example, cars while walking on a busy street, and spatial audio. The sensors incorporated in Airpods Max cam also detect if you are responsible for the noise or not.

#Apple has continued the evolution of its ever-popular AirPods and AirPods Pro with the announcement of the all-new AirPods Max.

Photo: Apple Details: https://t.co/cC0F0genTl pic.twitter.com/Kb3V38jHhM — HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) December 8, 2020

AirPods Max- the price tag is raising eyebrows

The all new Apple headphones are too expensive. Most items in this classification from contenders, for example, Bose and Sony, or even Apple’s own Beats image, cost around $350. A portion of that cost may boil down to materials, similar to the tempered steel headband, since different earphones are regularly made out of plastic.

However the consumer family already realises this at least on Twitter-

Me looking at the AirPods Max price pic.twitter.com/g1cS3xDbO2 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 8, 2020

Y’alls underwear watching you buy the Airpods Max pic.twitter.com/V97vA0JS8F — neptune (@xaymanson) December 8, 2020

came here to say that the airpods max are incredibly ugly, and too expensive for a brand not known for their audio to be selling. they will be a flop — Tanner (@Tannerfixestecc) December 8, 2020

$550 for AirPods Max? Ridiculous, also they look ugly. That case is even worse. I don’t see how Sony, Sennheiser, Marshall or even Bose headphones aren’t better in terms of price, features and design. pic.twitter.com/ZRSza9lymE — Kevin Amory (@KevinAmoryK) December 8, 2020

The AirPods Max may simply assist Apple with cooking a better quality crowd, notwithstanding, since it as of now sells earphones going from about $50 through its Beats image, up to $350. The AirPods Max are currently the most superior level and could be especially engaging business voyagers who need clamor dropping earphones on planes, where one may typically observe individuals wearing Sony and Bose headsets.