Block a mobile number on an iPhone on an Android smartphone

Spam calls have now become an unwanted part of our lives now. Sometimes it also happen that is it spam call that wakes you up from your sleep. By the course of it the number of it is increased too . In some of the cases unwanted auto-dialed spam calls from Insurance telemarketers and telecom operators whereas in others take your number from profiles.

Spam call can also lead to scams and cause you huge loss of money as well as also affect your peace of mind. We wish wish could come up with a way for you with which you get rid of spam calls completely. However, there is still a way you can steer clear from spam calls. You can block a mobile number on an iPhone or on an Android smartphone.

Here is how to block a mobile number on an iPhone or on an Android smartphone

Block mobile number in an iPhone

Apple always looks after its users. Specially when it comes to the security and privacy factor. With iPhone you cn block a caller really very easily. If you need to block a caller from your iPhone, head straight to the Phone app in your iPhone. When your call logs appear, search for the number you need to block by scrolling up or down. After finding the number, tap on the little ‘i’ icon which will be available on the right side of the number you want to delete. When you will tap on the ‘i’ you will find a number of options. Scroll down and tap on ‘Block this caller; after you find it.

Blocking a call on an Android smartphone

While most of the third party apps will tell you otherwise, but the fact us you do not need to install other application to block a mobile number on your Android phone. Although the procedure of blocking a call on an Android smartphone varies from device to device and the version of the Anroid, the process is similar in most of the cases.

All you need to do to block a call on an Android Smartphone-