In an exciting reveal at its “Let Loose” launch event, Apple has officially taken the wraps off its latest flagship tablet, the iPad Pro (2024). Packed with cutting-edge technology, the new iPad Pro aims to set a new benchmark for what tablets can achieve.

From a stunning Tandem OLED display to the powerhouse M4 chip, here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s latest and greatest.

Apple iPad Pro 2024 – Specification and Features

For the first time ever, Apple has equipped its iPad Pro with a Tandem OLED screen. This is a significant upgrade from the Mini-LED technology used in the previous generation.

The new display technology promises richer colors, deeper blacks, and greater overall brightness, enhancing the visual experience whether you’re watching movies, editing photos, or just browsing the web.

The iPad Pro (2024) comes in two sizes: an 11-inch model and a 13-inch model. Both versions feature slimmer bezels compared to their predecessors, offering more screen real estate without increasing the device’s overall size.

The Ultra Retina XDR displays support a 120Hz refresh rate (ProMotion technology), adaptive refresh rate from 30Hz to 120Hz, and boast a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, ensuring that content looks spectacular in any lighting condition.

Powered by the Mighty M4 Chip

At the heart of the new iPad Pro is Apple’s latest M4 chip. With a 10-core architecture, this chip promises to deliver unparalleled performance, making the iPad Pro (2024) the most powerful tablet Apple has ever created.

Impressively, Apple claims that the M4 chip delivers the same performance as the M2 chip found in the 2022 iPad Pro, but with only half the power consumption. This efficiency leap not only enhances battery life but also ensures that the device remains cool under heavy workloads.

The improved Neural Engine in the M4 chip also means faster and more efficient handling of on-device AI tasks. Whether you’re using augmented reality applications, editing high-resolution videos, or playing graphics-intensive games, the iPad Pro (2024) handles it all with ease.

Enhanced Camera Capabilities

Photography and videography enthusiasts will appreciate the upgraded camera system on the new iPad Pro. The front camera is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle TrueDepth camera, now oriented in landscape mode for better video calls and selfies. It also supports Center Stage, a feature that keeps you centered in the frame during video calls even as you move around.

On the back, the iPad Pro sports a 12-megapixel primary camera and a LiDAR scanner, enhancing AR experiences and providing better depth-sensing capabilities. The rear camera supports ProRes video recording up to 4K at 30fps and slow-motion video at 1080p up to 240fps, making it a versatile tool for content creators.

Connectivity and Other Features

Staying connected with the iPad Pro (2024) is a breeze thanks to its extensive connectivity options. The device supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and has a USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 support for fast charging and data transfer. In the US, it also supports both Sub-6 and mmWave 5G networks, while in other regions, it will offer Sub-6 5G connectivity.

Apple iPad Pro 2024 -Pricing and Availability

In India, the iPad Pro (2024) is priced as follows:

11-inch Wi-Fi model: Rs. 99,900

11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular model: Rs. 1,19,900

13-inch Wi-Fi model: Rs. 1,29,900

13-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular model: Rs. 1,49,900

Storage options range from 256GB to 2TB, with prices scaling accordingly:

11-inch models: Rs. 99,900 (256GB), Rs. 1,19,900 (512GB), Rs. 1,59,900 (1TB), and Rs. 1,99,900 (2TB)

13-inch models: Rs. 1,29,900 (256GB), Rs. 1,49,900 (512GB), Rs. 1,89,900 (1TB), and Rs. 2,29,900 (2TB)

The Apple Pencil Pro is priced at Rs. 11,900, while the Magic Keyboard is available for Rs. 29,900 (11-inch) and Rs. 33,900 (13-inch).

In the US, the starting prices are $999 for the 11-inch model and $1,299 for the 13-inch model. Pre-orders have begun, so eager customers can reserve their devices immediately.

Final Thoughts

With the iPad Pro (2024), Apple continues to push the boundaries of what tablets can do. Whether you’re a professional looking for a portable powerhouse, a creative needing top-notch display and camera capabilities, or a tech enthusiast wanting the latest and greatest, the new iPad Pro is designed to meet your needs and then some.

The addition of the M4 chip, Tandem OLED display, and upgraded accessories like the Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard make this a compelling upgrade for anyone in the market for a high-performance tablet.