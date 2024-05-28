Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy M35 5G, its latest mid-range smartphone, in Brazil. This new device is the successor to the Galaxy M34 5G and comes with a host of improvements and upgrades. It’s also expected to make its debut in India soon.

Let’s delve into the details of the Galaxy M35 5G, including its price, specifications, and new features.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G – Specification and Features

The Galaxy M35 5G features a more modern and premium design compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy M34 5G. One of the most notable changes is the shift from a notched display to a punch-hole camera design, offering a more contemporary look. The device also boasts flat edges, adding to its sleek aesthetic.

In terms of display, the Galaxy M35 5G sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen. This display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and gaming experiences. Additionally, it offers a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, making it easy to view content even under bright sunlight.

Performance and Storage

Under the hood, the Galaxy M35 5G is powered by the Exynos 1380 processor, an upgrade from the Exynos 1280 found in the Galaxy M34 5G. This newer chipset promises better performance and efficiency, ensuring that the device can handle a variety of tasks with ease.

The smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For users who need more storage space, the Galaxy M35 5G also supports expandable storage via a microSD card, allowing for an additional 1TB of storage.

Camera Capabilities

The camera setup on the Galaxy M35 5G is designed to cater to a variety of photography needs. The device features a triple camera system on the back, which includes:

50MP Primary Camera: This main camera ensures high-resolution photos with great detail and clarity.

8MP Ultra-Wide Camera: Perfect for capturing wide-angle shots, such as landscapes and group photos.

2MP Macro Camera: Ideal for taking close-up shots, revealing intricate details that might be missed by other cameras.

For selfies and video calls, the Galaxy M35 5G is equipped with a 13MP front-facing camera. This ensures that users can capture clear and detailed selfies.

Battery and Charging

Battery life is one of the key highlights of the Galaxy M35 5G. The smartphone is equipped with a massive 6,000mAh battery, which should easily last through a full day of heavy use. Additionally, the device supports 25W fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge their phone and get back to using it.

Software and Additional Features

On the software front, the Galaxy M35 5G runs on Android 14, with Samsung’s One UI 6.1 layered on top. This combination provides a user-friendly interface with a host of customization options and features.

A significant upgrade in the Galaxy M35 5G is the inclusion of an in-display fingerprint sensor, replacing the side-mounted sensor found in the previous model. This change not only enhances the device’s aesthetics but also offers a more seamless and convenient unlocking experience.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G – Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is priced at BRL 2,700 for the single variant that includes 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

When converted, this price tag translates to roughly Rs 43,400. In Brazil, the smartphone is currently available for purchase with a 10 percent discount, making it an attractive deal for early buyers. The Galaxy M35 5G is available in three color options: Dark Blue, Light Blue, and Gray.

Conclusion

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is shaping up to be a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market. With its improved battery life, enhanced performance, and modern design, it addresses many of the shortcomings of its predecessor.

The addition of features like a punch-hole display, in-display fingerprint sensor, and upgraded memory makes it a compelling choice for consumers looking for a capable and stylish device.

As we await its official launch in India, the Galaxy M35 5G’s impressive specifications and competitive pricing suggest it could be a popular choice among mid-range smartphone buyers. Whether you’re a gamer, a photography enthusiast, or simply someone looking for a reliable everyday phone, the Galaxy M35 5G seems to have something to offer for everyone.