Apple Vision Pro 2 on Hold: A Cheaper Alternative Coming in 2025!

Apple Vision Pro has been making headlines since it made its grand entrance last year. But guess what? The tech giant is not likely to develop a second generation model in the near future. Instead, they’re cooking up something more affordable. Now you can picture the Vision Pro as a luxurious sports car, and, suddenly, Apple is creating an elegant, affordable sedan. This cheaper version is intended for people who wanted to buy the Vision Pro but who thought twice at the $3,500 price point.

Sources from The Information also confirm that the second-generation Vision Pro has been put on hold at Apple. Interest appears to have waned faster than the setting of a hot summer sun on a melting ice cream cone. The company has even instructed at least one supplier to slow down the development of the next-gen model. It appears that Apple is not willing to bolt into another expensive mixed reality headset just yet.

However, Apple has redirected this effort to work on a new and cheaper headset known as the N109. Despite not knowing all the specifics, there are reports that it will maintain the high-resolution screen that makes the current Vision Pro such a sensual delight. Its like the same pizza but the crust is not as thick, it’s a little more tender.

One of the major differences is that this new headset could be a third lighter than the Vision Pro. This could make it feel more like you’re wearing a comfortable hat, and less like a brick on your head. Apple plans to make this gadget comfortable to wear so that it will not be like having a watermelon on the neck.

Regarding the price, Apple appears to be targeting a $1,500 range, which is a clear shift from the Vision Pro that costs $3,500. That price is more akin to what one would have to pay for an iPhone of the highest tier. Still, it is significantly more expensive than the Meta Quest 3, which begins at $500. They are as different as day and night, comparing a high-performance sports car to a practical family car.

Apple has been tight-lipped when it comes to a specific release date, but rumors suggest that this cheaper version might be out by the end of 2025. That gives them some time to fine tune it and make sure it is as smooth as a butter on toast.

On the other hand, the Vision Pro continues to create ripples in the tech arena. While being more of an exotic item in the American market and receiving rather moderate responses there, Apple is actively moving forward with its internationalization strategy. From June 28, the Vision Pro will be available in China, Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore. It is also going up for pre-order in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Well, if you are in one of these places, you could now get hold of this piece of futuristic technology.

In a nutshell, the second-gen Vision Pro might be taking a step back whereas Apple’s more affordable headset is set to make its entrance. It’s as if Apple has chosen to sell their Ferrari and replace it for an SUV that can be used by anyone in the society. Therefore, just wait and see, maybe? We may all be taking virtual trips to the moon that do not cost the proverbial arm and leg by the year 2025.