Recently, Apple took the attention of the entire world with its latest innovative launch, the launch of the all-new Apple Vision Pro headset.

The Apple Vision Pro, which costs nearly $3500, is something that one will consider twice before buying, and what if it falls on the floor from your hands? Well, that’s something scary, right? However, right after the launch, we already had a drop test conducted for the newly launched Apple Vision Pro headset.

Yes, the $3500 costing! Apple Vision Pro has now got its durability test done, too! Let’s now look at the drop test results conducted for the Apple Vision Pro headset.

Apple Vision Pro Headset – Drop Test Results Unveiled

The drop-down test report comes from a famous Apple reporter from Apple Track, Sam Kohl, who took the internet with his new YouTube video. In the newly published video, the reporter can be seen tossing down this new expensive piece of technology, showcasing how much this Apple Vision Pro can withstand.

Real-world Durability Testing: Bumps and Bangs

Sam Kohl opted to test the Vision Pro by replicating clumsy home knocks. The Vision Pro demonstrated its durability by purposefully bashing it against walls, picking up minor dents but refusing to break. Headbutting furniture before shattering that sturdy front panel may result in a concussion.

While the front glass is intact, the periphery speakers tell a different story. After a few collisions with the wall, one of them gave up.

Their connections to the headband finally snapped, resulting in a power outage. The lightweight magnetic light seals were also too fragile to withstand collisions, readily separating.

Drop Tests: The Real Challenge

Drop tests are the accurate measure of durability, and the Vision Pro stood tall–at least for a while. The front glass proved highly resilient, withstanding several falls from great heights.

This achievement is even more impressive when considering the Vision Pro’s weight, which ranges between 600 and 650 grams. It required eight drops from a significant height to reveal splinters in the front glass.

Even with a portion of the cover missing, the dual internal and exterior screens functioned correctly. This shows that the interior components are very durable while the outside may take a battering. It demonstrates the engineering underlying the Vision Pro, which prioritizes functioning even in less-than-ideal conditions.

How difficult is it to Repair the all-new Apple Vision Pro?

Now, here’s the catch. If you accidentally break your Vision Pro’s screen, expect to pay a high repair price. Without AppleCare, it will cost you an excellent $799. If you choose their protection package, the cost will be lower, at $299. However, for what Apple considers “other damage,” the repair fee skyrockets to a whopping $2,399.

Conclusion

Finally, the Vision Pro’s overall durability is outstanding. It laughs off scuffs and survives multiple drops, with a strong front glass designed to handle the occasional bump. However, exercise caution.

While it may withstand minor catastrophes, throwing it from the second story of a building may be stretching the limits. That elegant cover glass will not appreciate such a brave achievement.

So, if you intend to enter the mixed-reality world with the Vision Pro, remember to handle it carefully, and it will be a dependable friend in the immersive sphere.

However, in severe cases, you may end up with shattered equipment and a ding in your pocketbook. Remain careful, remain interested, and start your durability journey with the Vision Pro!