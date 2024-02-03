Reliance Industries, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is gearing up for a major entry into the media and entertainment sector through the acquisition of a majority stake in Disney India, surpassing 50%. This strategic move is in anticipation of a significant merger between Reliance and Disney, where Reliance is set to control approximately 51-54% of the stake, resulting in a valuation of Disney’s domestic business at $3.5 billion. This article delves into the specifics of this transformative agreement, its impact on the Indian media and entertainment landscape, and the challenges and opportunities it presents for both Reliance and Disney.

Reliance Industries Limited is nearing the finalization of a deal to secure a majority stake in Disney India, encompassing around 51-54% of the company. The valuation assigned to Disney India’s domestic business is set at $3.5 billion, reflecting a considerable reduction from the pre-merger valuation of $15-$16 billion. This devaluation is primarily attributed to the impending merger and the competitive dynamics within India’s media industry.

As part of the agreement, Bodhi Tree, a joint venture involving James Murdoch and former top Disney executive Uday Shankar, is anticipated to acquire approximately 9% of Disney India. The resultant merged entity will witness Disney retaining a roughly 40% stake, solidifying the strategic partnership between Reliance and Disney.

Challenges in Disney’s Indian Operations

Disney’s foray into the Indian media and streaming landscape has faced challenges, particularly in its TV and streaming business. The digital platform encountered tough competition in cricket streaming, primarily from Ambani’s Jio Cinemas. The battle for exclusive streaming rights for Indian cricket matches between Disney Plus and Jio Cinemas resulted in Hotstar, owned by Disney, witnessing a decline in viewership.

The devaluation of Disney India is also attributed to challenges in the aftermath of the collapsed $10 billion merger deal between Japan’s Sony and India’s Zee Entertainment. The fallout from the Zee-Sony merger affected Zee Entertainment’s $1.4 billion deal with Disney, leading to Disney considering legal action against ZEEL for calling off the agreement.

Reliance Industries: Mega-Merger Details and Market Dominance

The merger deal between Reliance and Disney is scheduled to be finalized in February 2024, paving the way for the creation of the largest media and streaming entity in India. The merger will involve integrating Viacom18, the broadcast division of Reliance Industries, with Disney’s India businesses. Although the exact distribution of stakes may undergo adjustments, the current expectation is that Reliance and its affiliated entities will control 50% of the stake, while Disney will retain approximately 40%.

Upon completion, the establishment of this media powerhouse will solidify Reliance’s position in India’s $28 billion media and entertainment market. This strategic move follows the recent breakdown of the Sony-Zee Entertainment merger, positioning the alliance between Reliance and Disney as a dominant force within the industry.

However, the proposed merger is not without its challenges, particularly in terms of antitrust considerations. The substantial market influence that Reliance and Disney could wield in the Indian media landscape raises concerns about potential monopolistic tendencies. The collapse of the Sony-Zee merger serves as a pertinent example, prompting regulatory bodies to closely scrutinize the proposed Reliance-Disney alliance. This scrutiny aims to ensure fair competition and safeguard the interests of consumers in the Indian media and entertainment sector.

The Reliance-Disney affiliation holds considerable promise for both entities. The amalgamation of their streaming services and television channels is expected to create a media powerhouse that could reshape the Indian media and entertainment landscape. The deal is seen as a strategic response to the evolving dynamics of consumer preferences and the increasing importance of digital platforms.

Reliance Industries’ move to acquire over 50% stake in Disney India sets the stage for a transformative affiliation that will redefine India’s media and entertainment industry. As the deal progresses and the mega-merger takes shape, the landscape of digital streaming, television, and entertainment in India is poised for a significant evolution. However, the challenges of regulatory scrutiny, potential antitrust concerns, and the aftermath of failed merger attempts in the industry add layers of complexity to the unfolding narrative of this strategic alliance between Reliance and Disney.