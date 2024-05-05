In today’s world, technology is opening doors to incredible possibilities, especially in the medical field. One remarkable advancement is the use of Apple Vision Pro, a cutting-edge 3D camera, in surgery. Recently, a surgeon in Brazil made waves by using this innovative device during shoulder surgery, showcasing its potential to revolutionize medical procedures.

About the Surgery

The surgeon, Dr. Bruno Gobbato, specializes in shoulder and elbow surgery. He utilized the Apple Vision Pro to perform a procedure to repair a patient’s injured tendon. Typically, such surgeries require a deep incision, but with the Vision Pro’s precise imaging capabilities, Dr. Gobbato was able to perform the surgery through a small incision, minimizing trauma to the patient’s body.

The surgeon uploaded this video on his YouTube channel.

How Apple Vison Pro Helped in Surgery

The Apple Vision Pro works by capturing high-resolution 3D images and videos, providing the surgeon with a detailed view of the patient’s anatomy in real time. This allows for more accurate and precise surgical interventions. Dr. Gobbato shared his experience using the device on his YouTube channel, giving viewers a firsthand look at how the technology can enhance surgical procedures.

One of the key features of the Apple Vision Pro is its ability to be controlled through hand gestures and eye movements, streamlining the surgeon’s workflow. However, Dr. Gobbato did express some concerns about using the device in low-light conditions, as it could potentially lead to collisions during surgery. Despite this, he believes that the benefits of the device outweigh any challenges.

How VR Helps in the Medical Surgeries

This isn’t the first time the Apple Vision Pro has been used in surgery. A team of doctors in London previously utilized the device to repair a patient’s spine, with the lead scrub nurse praising its ability to reduce human error and increase confidence in surgery. The NHS is also exploring the use of AI technology, like the Vision Pro, to improve surgical efficiency and outcomes.

In addition to its use in surgery, the Apple Vision Pro has other applications in the medical field. It can be used to view patient X-rays, notes, and live camera feeds simultaneously, providing surgeons with comprehensive information during procedures. Dr. Gobbato also commended the device’s dynamic range, which ensures clear visibility even in bright operating room lights.

Beyond the Apple Vision Pro, other technologies like VR and AR are transforming surgical practices. Surgeons now have access to 3D renderings of organs and body parts, allowing for better pre-operative planning and preparation. AR-enabled haptic feedback gloves provide realistic tactile sensations, further enhancing surgical training and simulation.

These advancements in extended reality (XR) technology not only improve patient outcomes but also save hospitals time and money. Surgeons can thoroughly prepare for each case by studying 3D scans and implementing proactive procedures, ultimately reducing the need for expensive equipment and unnecessary staff.

What’s Ahead

In conclusion, the use of technologies like the Apple Vision Pro is reshaping the landscape of modern surgery. With its ability to provide detailed 3D imaging and streamline surgical workflows, it represents a significant step forward in medical innovation. As these technologies continue to evolve, we can expect further improvements in surgical precision, efficiency, and patient care.