Are you in search of a cutting-edge smartphone that offers top-notch features and performance? Look no further because Motorola is gearing up to launch its latest masterpiece, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, in the Indian market.

Recently this device was unveiled in the European nations where the pound is accepted as a primary and common currency. This set of countries is called the Eurozone. The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra has caught the attention of tech enthusiasts worldwide with its impressive specifications and sleek design. Now, it seems that Indian consumers will soon get the chance to experience the excellence of this flagship device.

According to a recent finding, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra has made an appearance on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, indicating that it is undergoing certification for sale in India.

Expected Launch Date in India

Mobile phones must get BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification before they can be sold in the Indian market because it is a safety and quality measure. The BIS is responsible for formulating and enforcing standards for goods and services to ensure their safety, quality, and reliability.

It usually takes around 1 to 6 months to get approval from BIS. So we can expect the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra to be launched in India by the end of this year.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Specifications

While the BIS certification does not disclose specific details about the device’s features, we can expect them to be on par with the European model.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra’s European version features a 6.67-inch curved pOLED display with a high resolution of 2,712 x 1,220 pixels. The display has a refresh rate of 144 Hz, providing smooth visuals, and a peak brightness of 2,500 nits for clear viewing even in bright sunlight. It supports HDR10+ for enhanced contrast and color accuracy. Additionally, the display incorporates an in-built fingerprint sensor for convenient and secure unlocking, and it’s protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus to guard against scratches and damage.

From inside, the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, delivering robust performance for multitasking and demanding applications. It comes paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM for seamless operation and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, providing ample space for storing files, apps, and media.

Running on an Android 14-based Hello UI, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra offers a user-friendly interface and access to a wide range of apps and features.

In terms of photography, the phone has impressive camera capabilities, including a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) for steady shots, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor for capturing expansive scenes, and a 64MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom for detailed close-ups. Whether you’re shooting landscapes, portraits, or distant subjects, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra’s versatile camera setup ensures exceptional image quality.

Powering the device is a 4500mAh battery, providing long-lasting usage, and it supports 125W wired charging for quick replenishment of the battery. Additionally, the phone offers 50W wireless charging for added convenience.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is shaping up to be a formidable contender in the smartphone market, offering a winning combination of premium design, innovative features, and powerful performance. With its impending launch in the Indian market, consumers can look forward to getting their hands on this flagship device soon. Stay tuned for more updates as we await further details about the availability and pricing of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra in India.