Apple has dealt a heavy blow to Epic Games, the brains behind the widely acclaimed game Fortnite, by axing its developer account. This sudden move adds fuel to the already blazing fire of legal confrontations between the two tech giants.

Epic’s Accusations

Epic Games wasted no time in accusing Apple of flouting the Digital Markets Act (DMA) through the abrupt termination of its developer account. This action effectively dashes Epic’s hopes of reintroducing Fortnite to iOS devices in the EU, despite recent approval of its account.

Apple’s Defense and Epic’s Response

Apple swiftly defended its decision, pointing fingers at Epic’s supposed breaches of contractual obligations and previous criticisms of Apple’s policies. However, Epic hit back, alleging that Apple’s actions were driven by a desire for revenge against Epic’s vocal stance on Apple’s monopolistic tendencies and unjust fees.

A Journey Through Epic and Apple’s Past

While the current dispute rages on, Epic Games reminisces about its long-standing partnership with Apple, which dates back to 2010. Over the years, this collaboration has birthed numerous apps and games, serving as a testament to Apple’s once unwavering support for Epic’s innovations.h

The ways Epic have worked with Apple for more than a decade:

Going back to the early years of the App Store, Epic released Epic Citadel on the App Store in 2010, followed by the award-winning Infinity Blade series of games.

Epic and its subsidiaries have a number of apps that are live in the App Store including Rocket League Sideswipe, Postparty, RealityScan, Live Link Face, Live Link vCAM, Unreal Stage, Unreal Remote 2, Unreal Remote, and Action RPG Game Sample.

Epic games has contracts with Apple for Horizons Chase 2 and Wonderbox, two Apple Arcade games built with Unreal Engine by the team at Epic Games Brazil, formerly Aquiris.

Apple markets App Store apps and Arcade games that were built using Epic’s Unreal Engine.

Over the years, Apple has highlighted Epic’s games and technology at the World Wide Developer Conferences and other events.

Epic is also shipping Experimental support for Apple Vision Pro in Unreal Engine 5.4

The Digital Markets Act: A Ray of Hope

Epic Games staunchly argues that Apple’s termination of its developer account flies in the face of the DMA’s objective to foster healthy competition by permitting third-party app stores on iOS devices. By shutting out Epic Games, Apple is accused of stifling innovation and maintaining its stranglehold over the app ecosystem.

The Battle Rages On

The termination of Epic’s developer account is but another chapter in the ongoing saga between Apple and Epic Games. As both sides gear up for further legal battles and engage in public showdowns, the fate of competition in the app market hangs precariously in the balance.

Epic’s Cry for Fair Play

Undeterred by the setbacks, Epic Games remains resolute in its quest to offer genuine competition and freedom of choice to iOS users. Armed with the DMA as a legal shield, Epic vows to continue its crusade against Apple’s monopolistic tendencies.

In Conclusion: A Turning Point

Apple’s abrupt termination of Epic’s developer account marks a significant turning point in their protracted battle, casting doubt on the future landscape of the app market. As both tech behemoths stand their ground, the outcome of this clash will reverberate across the entire tech industry, shaping its trajectory for years to come.