Apple Watch Series 7 does not support fast charging in India and other regions

The Apple Watch Series 7 will not support fast charging in India, Argentina, or Vietnam, according to Apple. In India, the Apple Watch Series 7 is available today.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is now available in India, and there are several compelling reasons for Apple lovers to buy one. However, one of the Watch Series 7’s standout features – quick charging – will not be available in India.

Not just India, but also Argentina and Vietnam will be without the Apple Watch 7’s rapid charging capability. Apple has yet to provide an explanation for this.

Apple makes it explicit on its support page that the Apple Watch 7 will not support quick charging in India. As a result, customers of the Watch Series 7 in India will lose out on the 0 to 80% battery replenishment and will have to wait longer at the outlets. It’s worth noting that the Watch Series 7 can’t be charged wirelessly from the iPhone or other devices.

Apple claimed at the launch event last month that the Watch Series 7 can charge from 0 to 80 percent in 45 minutes. Users must utilise the USB-C charger cable included in the box, as well as a certified USB-PC charger, to do this.

You can charge the watch at full speed if you have an Apple 18W, 20W, 29W, 30W, 61W, 87W, or 96W USB-C Power Adapter.

You may also charge it with any third-party charger that supports USB-PD 5W or greater, according to Apple. The Apple Watch Magnetic Fast Charging USB-C Cable is only compatible with the Apple Watch 7; it does not work with the older Watch Series 6, Watch SE, or preceding Apple Watch models.

Apple has yet to comment on why the quick charging feature is not available in India.

If the Watch Series 7 still appeals to you despite the lack of quick charging in India, here’s what you’ll have to pay. The Watch Series 7 GPS in Aluminum starts at 41,900 for the 41mm model, and 50,900 for the LTE variant. The Apple Watch Series 7 GPS in 45mm costs 44,900 rupees, while the Cellular version costs 53,900 rupees.

The Apple Watch Series 7 in Stainless Steel Case with Sport Band costs ₹69,900, and the identical watch costs ₹73,900 with the Milanese Loop band. The Watch Series 7 with Titanium Case and Leather Link Strap is priced at 83,900 Rupees.