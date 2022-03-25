Apple working on a 15-inch MacBook Air

Apple’s impending MacBook Air revamp has received a lot of attention, but fresh evidence indicates that it may arrive in two sizes.

According to a new and latest quarterly report issued from the Display Supply Chain Consultants (via 9to5Mac and AppleInsider), Apple is working on a 15-inch version of the laptop to sit alongside the 13-inch model, which may also get a slightly bigger screen.

According to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, major manufacturing is likely to commence in the fourth quarter of 2023. Kuo also claims that the laptop would utilize the same 30W adaptor as the MacBook Air, putting it well behind the current MacBook Pro machines in terms of power usage.

Predictions for Apple's potential 15" notebook in 2023:

1. Mass production in 4Q23 if all goes to plan.

2. Although a larger display generally consumes more power, the design goal is to use the same 30W power adapter as MacBook Air.

3. It might not be called MacBook Air. https://t.co/R3UfxNWZW1 — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 24, 2022

At long last, Kuo specifies that this new PC “may not be called MacBook Air,” which is all the more a marking issue as opposed to anything more and is probably going to be speculative for an item that is up to this point away from assembling.

As indicated by Bloomberg, Apple thought about delivering a 15-inch MacBook Air close by the 13-inch redo however in the end ruled against it. For quite a while, Apple has not delivered lower-end workstations with higher screen sizes.

To find a non-Pro Apple PC with a screen size bigger than 13 inches, you’d need to head out back to the times of the iBook G4 and PowerBook G4, which were ceased in 2006 with the Intel change.

A MacBook Air-class gadget with a greater showcase may be a famous option for individuals who need more screen land yet don’t need the presence of a 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The genuine piece of information here is that Apple is arranging a 15-inch MacBook Air that could be delivered when 2023. Simply last month, we wrote a piece approaching Apple to make a 16-inch MacBook Air.

Assuming there was ever a period for Apple to stir up the MacBook Air structure factor, it appears as though this present time is that opportunity.

We’re amidst the progress from Intel to Apple Silicon processors, which has permitted Apple to drastically overhaul and further develop items like the 24-inch iMac and MacBook Pro.

Internal emails obtained as part of the Epic vs. Apple lawsuit showed that Apple contemplated producing a 15-inch MacBook Air in the first half of 2008.

Instead, the business created a smaller 11-inch model. We will be coming up with more such updates in TechStory for Apple 15-inch MacBook and more. So, stay tuned with us on our site for more updates.

