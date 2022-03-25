Elon Musk has a poll on Twitter, warns ‘consequences will be important’

Elon Musk, the billionaire, asked on Twitter if people feel that Facebook “rigorously conforms” to the principle of free expression. When announcing the poll, Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk emphasized that the results of the vote will be significant.

“Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?” He tweeted, giving his followers two options for voting: yes or no.

The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2022

Almost 4.33 people voted in less than two hours, with over 64 percent saying “no.” This comes less than 24 hours after Musk polled Twitter users on whether the company’s algorithm should be open source.

On Thursday, Twitter founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey responded to Elon Musk’s poll, saying that the choice of which algorithm to employ (or not) should be accessible to everyone.

Over 10.27 lakh individuals had voted seven hours before the referendum concluded, with over 82 percent in favor of making the Twitter algorithm open source.

The entrepreneur has expressed concern about the “de facto bias” in Twitter’s algorithm. Musk conducted another Twitter poll in November 2021, asking users if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stake. More than half of the voters agreed that he should sell his Tesla stock.

Jack Patrick Dorsey is an American philanthropist and technology entrepreneur. He is the co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, as well as the founder and CEO of Block, Inc., a financial payments firm.

Obvious Corporation was co-founded by Williams, Stone, and Noah Glass, which later spun off Twitter, Inc., with Dorsey as CEO (CEO).

Dorsey led the company through two rounds of venture capital funding as CEO.

He was reportedly fired for leaving work early to pursue other interests such as yoga and fashion design.