Apple’s co-founder Steve Wozniak calls Bitcoin a “Mathematical miracle”

Apple’s co-founder has not been right about a lot of things but at least not cryptocurrencies. This is because Steve Wozniak is a fan and calls Bitcoin a “Mathematical miracle”. He knows how well Bitcoin has been engineered and what it brings with itself. Steve also thinks that the cryptocurrency has a future making it even more attractive. This is not the first time that he has been a fan of cryptocurrencies. Steve has spoken about it many times in the past, like in 2018 when he participated in a crypto startup. At the time he used to talk a lot in favour of Bitcoin. Three years passed and it seems everything is the same.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, #Bitcoin is “the most amazing mathematical miracle” pic.twitter.com/vjZ5d6Swct — Documenting Bitcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) July 9, 2021

Steve Wozniak on Bitcoin

Being a big fan of cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin, Steve has said several things about it. Wozniak said that Bitcoin is so independent and just like the internet when it was new. This is why he has been highly amazed by it. Wozniak is not invested though because he didn’t want to be the person caring about the numbers when Bitcoin shot up. He told about this at the Talent Land Jalisco 2021 event just this month. This is because he cares more about the technology behind it and the thing itself rather than money.

Wozniak’s own coin

Steve Wozniak also has released his own cryptocurrency named WOZX. The idea behind the token was to save energy and benefit the contributors of the Efforce platform from the same. The currency is not very well know with a market cap of just $82 million. It is currently trading at $0.734 and has been up 4.5% today. I would not recommend investing in the currency due to its small size.

What are your thoughts on the fact that Steve Wozniak calls Bitcoin a “Mathematical miracle”? And do you think he is right? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative do like and share it with your friends.

