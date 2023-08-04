Apple’s First-Generation Unopened iPod Auctioned for $29,000

To provide the audience with a great music experience, Apple launched their new iPad which was a great hit back in time. Although today Apple has stopped the production of its iPods, the previously launched iPods have become a collector’s item that has the capability to sell for a massive price tag.

Today’s date we are filled with the latest new technology gadgets all around, thanks to all the tech giants including Apple who took the step to take technology evolution to the next level.

In today’s date, the new Apple iPods from the 90s are nearly impossible to get and this time when a recent update came out where an original and unopened first-generation iPod by Apple was auctioned for a huge price of $29,000, which took the attention of many Apple fans.

Fans Were Amused after the $399 Apple iPod Was Sold for $29,000

It’s been more than two decades since we got to see the new first-generation iPod making its way to release officially to the public. Apple also launched their first version of the Macintosh version of iTunes was released.

The release of the first-generation Apple iPod was the first major hit for the Cupertino giant. As per reports, the Cupertino giant was able to sell around a whopping 450 million of their products.

Back in time, the first generation Apple iPod was released for a premium price tag of $399, but still, the Cupertino giant was able to manage to sell their iPods for a huge number.

Even though there were around 450 million+ iPods manufactured and sold, today it’s impossible to get a new iPod that too in unopened and unused condition, but it looks like someone in this world did have an unopened iPod.

“The unopened iPod was received as a gift and was kept on shelf unopened for decades”

Though being an unopened iPod for decades, it took the attention of many collectors who have been collecting Apple products for decades which ended up selling this iPod for a huge price tag of $29,000.

Previously auctioned first-generation Apple iPods

It’s not the first time since we are getting to see the new first generation Apple iPods selling for a huge price, but infact back in 2014, there was an eBay big where the first generation Apple iPod was sold for a price tag of $20,000.

Followed by the first auction in 2014, again Apple collectors got a chance to buy another new first-generation Apple iPod for $25,000 in 2018.

Conclusion

Wow, what a ride the Apple iPod has had! This legendary device has truly withstood the test of time, starting off as a common and sought-after collector’s item in the 1990s and now becoming rare and expensive. The iPod’s introduction by Apple changed the game for portable music players and sparked the digital music revolution.

Do you think it’s possible that something so basic as a tiny music player could cause such a stir in society? But it did, winning millions of people’s hearts all around the world in the process. People fell in love with the device’s svelte appearance, user-friendly click wheel, and pocket-sized portability of hundreds of tunes. It quickly became a must-have piece of technology for music lovers, and the launch of the iTunes platform only helped its appeal soar.

These first-generation iPod auctions have grown to be practically legendary occasions, drawing interest from both fans and the media. The tales behind these extraordinary discovery are just as fascinating: a gift-received iPod carefully stored on a shelf for decades without being used, only to be rediscovered and treasured by collectors years later. It’s similar to finding hidden treasure!

So, the next time you go for your smartphone to stream music, pause for a moment to reflect on the Apple iPod’s role in ushering in portable music. It serves as a reminder that every major advance in technology began with a single, ground-breaking concept. Who knows what the future will bring, but we can be confident that the innovation spirit that gave us the iPod will keep us moving forward.

Source: AppleInsider

