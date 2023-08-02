Tickled Pink: Apple Watch Series 9 Set to Dazzle with a New Color Option

It’s tech month and we have many things happening in the world of technology and gadgets. Besides launches, we also have some new leaks and rumors floating especially about the Cupertino giant, Apple’s new products.

Although, Apple has been already gearing up for the release of its new Apple iPhone 15 series for the coming September this year. Besides the smartphone, we also have leaks floating around about the new gadgets by Apple, the Watch Series 9 Gadgets.

Already we have the Watch Series 8 which has been selling like hotcakes but still, there has been a lot of anticipation about the new smartwatches by the Cupertino giant.

While the new leaks and floating around, we have a new leak which claims that the Cupertino giant, Apple is working on the development of the new Apple Watch Series 9 where especially we have leaks claiming that Apple might be introducing another new color, pink color.

Apple to Introduce Pink Color Option for Watch Series 9

Cupertino giant, Apple is already working toward the development of the Watch Series 9. Talking about the feature side, the smartwatch will be coming with a similar design to its series 8 smartwatches.

Also, you will be getting both 41mm as well as 45mm case sizes too. However, Apple is planning to bring a new funky color option where specifically we will be getting a new pink color option.

Also, the smartwatch is said to come with a new aluminum case. The new pink color options add up as the fifth new color option alongside other popular colors like Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and (PRODUCT).

It’s not the first time since we are getting to see a pink color Apple gadget, but infact we already have a few other devices including the latest iPad Air, iPad Mini, and iMac too.

We also have leaks claiming that the upcoming flagship phone for the year, Apple iPhone 15 series will be coming with a pink color option too.

Apple Watch Series 9 – Leaked Specification

Let’s now talk about the specification and feature side. The new Apple Watch Series 9 is rumored to get improved efficiency and power, thanks to the newly developed Apple in-house developed chipset which is the new A15 Bionic SoC.

For the people who aren’t aware! A15 SoC was first introduced for iPhone 13 series.

Also, we have leaks claiming that the smartwatch will be coming with faster Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

The Smarwatch will also come with an OLED display and on the internal side, the Smarwatch will be coming with a faster 2GB of RAM combined with 32GB of inbuilt storage too.

Conclusion

The tech industry is once again humming with launches, speculations, and leaks during this exciting time of the year. And the intensity of anticipation soars to new heights when it comes to Apple! Everyone is talking about certain rumors we have about the impending Apple Watch Series 9.

It makes sense that Apple enthusiasts are impatiently awaiting the release of the Series 9 given all these amazing advancements and features. Therefore, keep an eye out for more developments and prepare to embrace the smartwatch future.

Keep in mind that tech magic is only around the corner, and with Apple, we can always expect the extraordinary. Keep checking back and keep the excitement going!

