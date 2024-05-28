Ubisoft’s action-packed first-person shooter XDefiant has kept players enthralled with its dynamic gameplay and extensive customizability of weapons. The ACR is one of the most sought-after weapons in the game because of its great performance and adaptability in a variety of combat situations. This article will show you how to unlock the ACR in XDefiant as of the 2024 update, if you’re wanting to add this formidable rifle to your collection.

Boost Your Character’s Level

Levelling up your character is the first step towards obtaining the ACR. In XDefiant, advancement is determined by your overall player level. As you advance through the game, you can access more weaponry, like as the ACR. The 2024 update states that the ACR normally unlocks around player level 30.

Tips for Quick Leveling

Complete Daily and Weekly Challenges: These provide significant experience points (XP) boosts.

Participate in Special Events: Events often offer double XP rewards.

Play Objective-Based Modes: Modes like Domination and Occupy give more XP compared to standard Deathmatch due to the additional objective points.

Unlock via Weapon Proficiency

Weapon mastery is another way to access the ACR. You may be able to access advanced weaponry in a given weapon class if you perform well with that particular class.

Concentrate on Assault Rifles: Since the ACR is an assault rifle, you can expedite the unlocking process by utilising and becoming proficient with other assault rifles in the game. Try to finish all of the weapon class’s mastery challenges.

Finish Specific Weapon Challenges: There are a variety of challenges associated with each weapon, such as headshots, multi-kills, and kill counts. Reaching the completion of these tasks advances your mastery.

Store and In-Game Money

Battle Pass for the season

New seasons of XDefiant, which feature weaponry such as the ACR in their combat passes full of rewards, are often added to the game by Ubisoft.

Get the Battle Pass: If you haven’t already, think about getting the battle pass for the particular season. At a particular pass tier, the ACR may be a prize.

Levels of Grind Battle Pass: To get to the tier that unlocks the ACR, play matches, finish challenges, and take part in events to earn battle pass experience points.

The Store and In-Game Currency

Weapons can occasionally be directly purchased using in-game money.

Examine the in-game shop: The ACR may be offered at the store as a part of a time-limited special package or promotion.

Acquire or Get Cash: Should you lack sufficient in-game money, you can it through gameplay or purchase it with real money.

Unique Occasions and Marketing

Special events, frequently held by Ubisoft, offer the chance to gain weapons through event-specific challenges or temporarily unlock them.

Engage in Events: Pay attention to notifications regarding any special occasions where the ACR may be given out as a prize.

Fulfil Event Challenges: To unlock the weapon, participate in the event and finish the necessary objectives.

Advice on Applying the ACR

Optimising the ACR’s performance on the battlefield is essential after you’ve unlocked it. Here are some pointers to help you get the most of it:

Customisation of Attachments : Try a variety of attachments to see which works best for your playing style. Extended magazines, red dot sights, and foregrips for increased accuracy and stability are common options.

Versatile Playstyle : The ACR is most proficient in mid-range combat, but with the appropriate attachments, it can also be used effectively at close and long ranges. Make the appropriate adjustments to your strategy.

Team Coordination : Make use of the ACR's dependability to help your group by offering coordinated assaults and steady firepower in objective modes.

In summary

As of the 2024 update, XDefiant’s ACR can only be unlocked by strategic play and commitment. There are several ways to add this powerful rifle to your loadout, including levelling up, perfecting weapon classes, going farther in the battle pass, and taking part in events. By following the instructions in this article, you may quickly become proficient with the ACR and be prepared to crush your opponents with its exceptional firepower and mobility on the battlefield. Enjoy your gaming!