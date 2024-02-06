In response to the European Union’s “Digital Markets Act,” Apple is gearing up for significant adjustments to its iOS operating system. This legislative push aims to regulate major tech companies, particularly those deemed as “gatekeepers,” with a focus on enhancing interoperability, fairness, and privacy. Among the demands levied at Apple is the opening up of iOS devices to accommodate competing browser engines. The upcoming iOS 17.4 update is poised to enable this change, allowing browsers like Chrome and Firefox to integrate their own web rendering code on iPhones and iPads. However, despite the potential benefits, both Google and Mozilla have raised objections to Apple’s proposed alterations.

Mozilla Voices Disappointment with EU-Specific Policy

Damiano DeMonte, Mozilla’s spokesperson, has expressed disappointment over Apple’s decision to confine browser changes solely to the EU market. DeMonte has highlighted concerns that such restrictions could burden independent browsers like Firefox, necessitating separate implementations for different regions. Importantly, DeMonte emphasizes that Apple’s approach could impede genuine browser competition on iOS, rather than fostering consumer choice.

Introduction of “BrowserEngineKit”

Apple’s introduction of the “BrowserEngineKit” framework, which facilitates alternative browser engines, has already made public documentation available as part of the iOS 17.4 beta. Browser vendors intending to utilize this framework will need to secure Apple’s approval, subject to various requirements, including compliance with web standards, prompt resolution of security issues, and protection of user privacy. Notably, browser apps leveraging BrowserEngineKit will initially be limited to the EU market.

Google and Mozilla Express Concerns

Parisa Tabriz, Google’s VP of engineering for Chrome, echoes Mozilla’s sentiments, suggesting that Apple’s strategy may not genuinely promote web browser choice on iOS. Despite the presence of options like Chrome and Firefox on iOS, these browsers primarily rely on Apple’s Safari engine with minimal modifications. Google and Mozilla are actively developing full-fledged versions of their browsers for iOS, independent of WebKit.

Regulatory Pressures and Industry Criticism

Apple’s decision to revise its iOS browser policy comes amidst growing regulatory scrutiny and industry criticism. Various regulatory bodies, including the US National Telecommunications and Information Administration and the UK Competition and Markets Authority, have voiced concerns over Apple’s business practices. These impending changes reflect a response to mounting pressure from regulators.

Future Implications and Speculations

The shift towards supporting browsers independent of WebKit could potentially signify broader changes in Apple’s business practices, possibly extending to third-party payment systems and app stores. While Apple’s compliance with EU regulations is imminent, the extent of support for non-proprietary rendering engines on its platforms remains uncertain. Further developments may be unveiled at Apple’s upcoming WWDC event, with implications for developers and consumers alike.

Industry Response and Adaptation

Mozilla’s disappointment with Apple’s browser policy underscores broader industry concerns regarding fair competition and consumer choice. As Apple navigates regulatory requirements, developers and competitors are poised to adapt to the evolving landscape of iOS ecosystem regulations. The outcome of these changes will undoubtedly shape the future of browser competition and digital markets on iOS devices.