Apple’s mixed reality headset may be a standalone device

According to respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s long-rumored mixed reality headgear would be powered by two processors. According to Kuo’s latest research study, the device will contain a main processor with the same computing capability as the M1 chip, as well as a secondary processor to handle all sensor-related computing, as seen by MacRumors and 9to5Mac. The headgear won’t need to be connected to an iPhone or a Mac now that both processors are in place. Thanks to a pair of 4K Micro OLED panels from Sony, the device will be able to give both augmented and virtual reality experiences, according to Kuo.

This is only possible because the M1 chip has the necessary processing capacity to support the screens. The sensor’s dedicated CPU appears to be necessary since “the sensor’s computing power is much higher than that of the iPhone.” Apple will ensure that the gadget can support a “complete variety of applications,” according to Kuo, with the eventual objective of replacing the iPhone in a decade.

Kuo’s prediction that the headgear will be a standalone device contradicts a September story from The Information, which said that it would require to communicate wirelessly with an iPhone, iPad, or computer to do most of its work. According to the article, the headgear will be targeted at developers and producers, with a price tag of roughly $3,000.