The Indian Express: How to automate everyday tasks easily with Google Assistant’s Routines.

Google Assistant is fantastic, but it is far superior than a voice-assisted search engine that can give you the news when out and about. Assistant may also remember particular phrases you speak and do certain actions every time you say them. This is made possible through a feature known as Routines.

Here’s how to use Google Assistant to set up routines on your phone and automate basic operations with the command of your voice.

To access the Routines settings page, launch Google Assistant on your Android smartphone and select the three-dot menu in the bottom-right corner. Click on your profile symbol in the top-right corner of the ‘Tips for you’ page. Scroll down until you see the Routines button on the next screen. To access the Routines settings page, click on it.

Under the ‘Your routines’ area, you’ll find some simple preset routines. These will be basic orders such as “Good Morning,” “I’m Home,” and “Coming to Work.” When you click on one of these commands, you will be sent to the actions page. You may add and rearrange activities under the ‘Actions’ area, which you will see now. When you click the ‘+Add action’ option, Google Assistant will present you with a list of activities to pick from.

Users may also write their own custom routines that will do their desired activities when a voice command is issued. You may also select a specific time or sunrise/sunset as your starting to automate tasks even when no voice command is given.

To do so, go to the Routines home page and click the New button in the upper right corner. You will be given two options: add a starter and add activities. First, select one of the three possibilities for your starting. Following that, you may select from a variety of preset actions, exactly as you did previously. It’s worth noting that you can even combine numerous actions to activate on a single starter.

That’s all there is to it! You may now launch Google Assistant at any moment and just talk to it with the catchphrases you’ve chosen to activate your set of automated activities.