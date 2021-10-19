Apple’s new MacBook Pro do-over seems to be worth its cost this time

Apple usually sticks around with a design when it releases one and for the MacBook, this industry-standard design has stuck around for over five years. Let’s just say that we love Apple’s proprietary MacBook Pro design but it was high time for a re-design, considering the cutthroat competition in the market, and guess what, Apple has delivered the best of the new MacBook Pro with everything we could have asked for.

The all-new MacBook Pro designed to take advantage of Apple’s latest, most powerful M1 Pro and M1 Max processors are finally here and we can’t wait to get our hands on it. The iPhone-maker has finally listened to its users after years of criticism on having no connectivity ports, flawed keyboard design and that ugly Touch Bar.

Apple MacBook Pro comes in two sizes- 14.2 and 16.2-inch models with both of them have significantly increased resolutions. The new models finally come with Apple’s ProMotion displays with a higher refresh rate of up to 120Hz, something that we have all loved on our new iPhone 13 Pro models and the iPad Pro.

The display, however, is bigger and extended to the edge this time. One catch though, it comes with a notch, just like your beloved iPhone. I do not like the notch personally but where everyone is hoping that Apple would remove this notch from its iPhone displays, Apple is introducing it on its expensive MacBook Pro models, wow!

Other than this, we have two new powerful processors that will literally revolutionize doing hefty video editing or other tasks a piece of cake. Where Apple’s M1 was a complete 100 per cent success in terms of performance over its competitors and previous-generation Intel chips, the company has launched the next iterations- M1 Pro and M1 Max, two Apple silicon chips that will set the industry to a new hierarchy of power and performance.

Connectivity ports are back! Yes, SD Card Slot, HDMI socket, USB-C/ Thunderbolt ports and the headphone jack are all back on the new, expensive and powerful MacBook Pro models. USB A is still not there and we might need to use a dongle for that.

MagSafe ladies and gentlemen, it is back! A new and improved MagSafe connector is back from the old versions and Apple has literally brought back the use of convenient charging. Also, you will still be able to use your regular USB-C to charge your device if it’s your jam.

TouchBar is gone, physically improved and redesigned scissor mechanism keys will take their place on the new keyboard.

There are a lot of other new features and design changes in the latest MacBook Pro models, however, it comes at a hefty cost of USD 1,999 for the 14-inch model and USD 2,499 for the 16-inch model.

You can pre-order your MacBook Pro now and they will be available by October 26th.